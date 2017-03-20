Cheltenham Festival: 15 moments that make us want to turn back the clock

Madeleine Silver

How is the Cheltenham Festival over for another year? So many highs, a fair few lows, sun, rising stars, Tinder, tears, Guinness and a reassuring amount of tweed. Please can we do it all again?

It was worse than waiting for Christmas last Tuesday morning on the first day of the Festival

But then it all began with that spine-tingling roar

The new stars of the sport made their mark

And the Guinness began to flow…

…which meant the jokers were out in force…

…And fancy dress was in full swing

#TheFestival #IllBeThere

It’s not often that you can get away with hats of this calibre

We celebrated racing’s heroes who have forged new careers

Fantastic to see the Parade Ring full of legendary #RoR retrained racehorses, going on to enjoy careers after racing #TheFestival #IllBeThere

But not everyone was sussing out the equine talent…

Seeing double?

Dressing to impress: some familiar faces ditched their breeches for the week…

Giving @tomgarner90 assisted by @willygphillips tips for tomorrow's race #boyhavenoidea #praytogod #cheltenhamfestival

Not everything went to plan during the week

A big breakfast was the only answer to a big week for ITV Racing

St Patrick's day breakfast with some of the team. #dodgysocks #specialteam #itvracing

Sizing John marks himself as an equine celebrity after clinching the Gold Cup

We hear you Fergal O’Brien. Could there be a better view in Britain? Roll on 2018…

