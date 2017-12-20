Check out the 12 native ponies crowned best of their breed at Olympia

The new BSPS LeMieux mountain and moorland supreme champion has been crowned for 17 — along with 12 native ponies deemed the best example of their breed. Check them out in the gallery below...
Don’t miss the full Olympia report in this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 21 December
Welsh section B
Cadlanvalley Sandpiper took the overall title — a second successive victory for his producer Katy Marriott-Payne — and was also best of two section Bs forward.
Credit: Peter Nixon
Welsh section C
The overall reserve champion was also the top Welsh section C. This was Lynuck The Showman, ridden by Rebecca Penny for Lynn Scott.
Credit: Peter Nixon
Connemara
Banks Timber claimed the Connemara title with Sandra Burton.
Credit: Peter Nixon
Welsh section D
Best of the section Ds was Bethan Simons’ Ballynacoy Prince.
Credit: Peter Nixon
Dales
The Julie Pennell-owned Nipna Flora took the Dales prize with Tayla Lewis in the saddle.
Credit: Peter Nixon
Welsh section A
Gemma Pallett piloted Chetwynd Jasper to lift the section A title for the Countess of Shrewsbury.
Credit: Peter Nixon
Exmoor
Maureen Richardson’s Dunkery Wigeon stood best of two Exmoors.
Credit: Peter Nixon
Fell
Jonathon Stevens with Wildhoeve Okidoki triumphed over three other Fell ponies.
Credit: Peter Nixon
Highland
Best of the Highlands was Aileen Curle’s Harris Of Mendick, partnered by Brian Williams.
Credit: Peter Nixon
Dartmoor
Chloe Chubb rode Shilstone Rocks North Westerly to land the Dartmoor prize for his owner Lynda Calcutt.
Credit: Peter Nixon
New Forest
Hollybrooke Duke — owned and ridden by Maddison Bishop-Peck — landed the New Forest title.
Credit: Peter Nixon
Shetland
Margaret Sumner’s Briar Snowman carried Grace Litherland to stand top Shetland.
Credit: Peter Nixon