Check out the 12 native ponies crowned best of their breed at Olympia

The new BSPS LeMieux mountain and moorland supreme champion has been crowned for 17 — along with 12 native ponies deemed the best example of their breed. Check them out in the gallery below...



1 /12 Welsh section B Cadlanvalley Sandpiper took the overall title — a second successive victory for his producer Katy Marriott-Payne — and was also best of two section Bs forward. Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /12 Welsh section C The overall reserve champion was also the top Welsh section C. This was Lynuck The Showman, ridden by Rebecca Penny for Lynn Scott. Credit: Peter Nixon

3 /12 Connemara Banks Timber claimed the Connemara title with Sandra Burton. Credit: Peter Nixon

4 /12 Welsh section D Best of the section Ds was Bethan Simons’ Ballynacoy Prince. Credit: Peter Nixon

5 /12 Dales The Julie Pennell-owned Nipna Flora took the Dales prize with Tayla Lewis in the saddle. Credit: Peter Nixon

6 /12 Welsh section A Gemma Pallett piloted Chetwynd Jasper to lift the section A title for the Countess of Shrewsbury. Credit: Peter Nixon

7 /12 Exmoor Maureen Richardson’s Dunkery Wigeon stood best of two Exmoors. Credit: Peter Nixon

8 /12 Fell Jonathon Stevens with Wildhoeve Okidoki triumphed over three other Fell ponies. Credit: Peter Nixon

9 /12 Highland Best of the Highlands was Aileen Curle’s Harris Of Mendick, partnered by Brian Williams. Credit: Peter Nixon

10 /12 Dartmoor Chloe Chubb rode Shilstone Rocks North Westerly to land the Dartmoor prize for his owner Lynda Calcutt. Credit: Peter Nixon

11 /12 New Forest Hollybrooke Duke — owned and ridden by Maddison Bishop-Peck — landed the New Forest title. Credit: Peter Nixon