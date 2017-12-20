Check out the 12 native ponies crowned best of their breed at Olympia

Aimi Clark

The new BSPS LeMieux mountain and moorland supreme champion has been crowned for 17 — along with 12 native ponies deemed the best example of their breed. Check them out in the gallery below...

