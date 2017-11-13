It’s an expensive time of year for everyone, but good presents don’t need to cost the earth. Why ruin the Christmas cheer with a rather sad looking bank balance? So here’s H&H’s pick of some of the best gifts on the market for horsey lovers at affordable prices.

A handcrafted wooden calendar that lets you know the day’s date forever more. Simply adjust the month and number wooden blocks to the current date. This gift is a useful educational tool for the young, while being suitable for all ages.

Buy now: Horse perpetual calender from £10.95



For Apple iPhone 5/5S/5C/SE, the phone case not only looks cool but also protects your phone from bumps and scrapes. Available also for iphone 7.

Buy now: Rainbow Fantasy Unicorn Mobile Phone Case from £7.49



Sock for Christmas may be a bit of a cliche, but we think these high quality novelty socks would be a great gift for any horse lover.

Buy now: I Love My Horse Socks from £5.95

Fashionable beanie in cable stitch pattern with fake fur bobble. A great stocking filler for anyone as one size fits all.

Buy now: euro-star Bay beanie from £16.50

Contains Likit Snaks, Likit Treat Bars, an online competition code and gymkhana game with cut-out characters.

Buy now: Likit Christmas selection box from £8.89

A subscription to the equestrian world’s bible is bound to go down a storm, and in this limited offer (available from Monday 13 November until Sunday 19 November only), it will cost you less than £20. Not only does the recipient get the magazine every week, they also receive a host of other special subscriber benefits to enjoy.

Transform the way you hang up and release haynets. This one-handed design using magnetism puts an end to struggling with knots.

Buy now: Magloc HayM8 £14.99



This purple stretchy hat silk with faux fur pom pom also comes in black, navy, pink and red.

Buy now: Shires Pom Pom hat cover from £10.53



A hand painted bottle stop hall that fits most popular sized bottle necks, plus it can double up as a cake decoration.

Buy now: Brown Horse Wine saver from £8



A stylish fleece-lined tweed headband and ear warmer, perfect for those style conscious outdoor fanatics.

Buy now: Fenside Lincoln Tweed headband from £17.99



The Dundalk fleece-lined glove with super soft fleece will keep the receiver’s hands warm on the coldest of days. The gloves have reinforcement panels for extra durability.

Buy now: Toggi Dundalk fleece lined glove from £18.95

Zuber Black Horse USB stick



This cool horse-shaped USB stick has a 16 GB capacity and would add a horsey twist to any office environment.

Buy now: Zuber Black Horse USB stick from £7.48

This unique, sturdy, trendy kids watch is easy to read and will serve any horse-mad child well.

Buy now: Cannibal Kids horse watch from £14.29



These cufflinks are a great present for a keen racing man and can be worn again and again.

Buy now: Racing Horse Cufflinks from £6.99



This cover will make any riding hat look like Santa’s with a touch of silver sparkle trim for festive riding.

Buy now: Horze Christmas Cap for Helmet from £4.89



This is a great way to hold cards or display photos and is also available in red and blue.

Buy now: Horse Head Card and Photo Holder from £14.95



This lightweight zipped horse print pencil case is made from high quality canvas material and will make a great gift for girls and ladies. As well as storing stationary, it can also be used for cards, keys, cosmetics and other small essential items.

Buy now: Miss Lulu Horse Canvas Case from £2.99



A large, robust mug that is dishwasher proof and features a fun cartoon by artist Alex Underdown.

Buy now: The grass is always greener mug from £9.99

For more Christmas gift ideas, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 16 November