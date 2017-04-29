Caught the eventing bug? 6 great grassroots horses to kick-start your competitive career

If you fancy giving eventing a go take a look at these experienced grassroots horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Absolute superstar’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: seven

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This absolute superstar of a horse really has a heart of gold. She ticks all the boxes from talent to temperament — there’s nothing not to like about her. ‘Crimmy’ has been there and done it all, mainly focusing on eventing, where she has produced double clears at BE100 level. She is very careful, scopey and agile, yet a very straightforward and easy ride to a fence. Having always been ridden by an amateur rider she doesn’t need placing on a perfect stride — she will get anyone out of trouble and doesn’t take offence at rider errors. This super mare has done all riding club activities including hunter trials, dressage, fun rides, hunting as well as affiliated showjumping up to and including 1.10m with double clears. She absolutely loves cross-country and is happily schooling around BE novice level with her eyes closed. She has no vices and isn’t mareish. ”

2. ‘Very consistent’

Height: 16hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse has won at BE90 and BE100 level. He is very consistent in all three phases and is an ideal grassroots horse or one to move up the grades. He has fantastic paces winning every time out at prelim level and has also won at novice, always scoring 70%+. He has jumped double clear most times out and is usually placed in the top five. He has 78 BE foundation points but has never been heavily competed. Great to do in all ways.”

3. ‘Lovely and genuine’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse is very handsome and is brave and bold across country. He is careful and extremely scopey showjumping and an extravagant, balanced mover on the flat. He evented all last summer with numerous placings. He has also hunted in Ireland and was impeccably behaved. No vices.”

4. ‘Always tries to please’

Height: 16hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This horse competed at BE novice level in 2016 and would be ideal for grassroots qualifiers. She has qualified for BS British Novice second rounds and has jumped double clear at discovery level. She is a very easy, genuine horse that always tries to please. She has hunted two seasons and has also field mastered. She will jump anything and is always snaffle mouthed. No vices and still owned by her breeder.”

5. ‘Jumping machine’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This horse events easily up to BE100 and has huge scope to go further. She has been placed at every outing, is beautifully schooled and gets wonderful comments from everyone that sees her. Her dressage is excellent and she is a cross-country and showjumping machine (don’t point her at a fence if you don’t want to jump it!). She has hunted two seasons. No vices.”

6. ‘Has a great future’

Height: 16hh

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse is a nice event stamp. He has evented up to novice level but has no BE points so is still eligible for grassroots. He is well schooled on the flat and his best score was 16 (84%). He is honest and straight cross-country with plenty of gallop but isn’t strong. He has the potential to go up the grades as he matures.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way