If Carlsberg did showjumping venues… You need to check this one out

If Carlsberg did showjumping venues, Chantilly would be right up there with the best of them. Fairytale chateau as a backdrop? Check. Wall-to-wall sunshine? Check. Top notch sport in a vast arena surrounded by enthusiastic crowds? Check. Check. Check.

The 10th leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour at the Jumping Chantilly show was simply spectacular. Man of the match Harrie Smolders scored a tremendous double in the five-star classes, winning the grand prix on Saturday and helping his team the Hamburg Diamonds to victory in the Global Champions League competition with the phenomenal stallion Emerald NOP — and there was plenty of British success, too. Here are just some of the highlights of a brilliant show…

Pictures by Stefano Grasso/LGCT and Jessica Rodrigues/RB Presse.

1. Pas De Deux

Athina Onassis and Jessica Springsteen warm up for the main event

2. Flying without wings

Dutchman Harrie Smolders and his brilliant stallion Emerald NOP en-route to victory in the Longines Grand Prix, worth nearly E100,000 to the winner

3. Hermes saddle anyone?

The riders’ lounge offered showjumpers the chance to kit out their horses in head-to-toe Hermes. We didn’t dare look at the price tag…

4. A bird’s eye view

The beautiful old stables provide a stunning backdrop to the show’s main arena

5. Who’s the greatest?

Jerome Guery gives Papillon Z all the credit after victory in Sunday’s feature class

6. The man from Del Monte says…

…Yes to this stunning image of Lorenzo De Luca and Limestone Grey

7. Standing ovation

Leading French rider Philippe Rozier receives a standing ovation — and in turn thanks the crowd — for his jump-off round with Rahotep De Toscane which earned them third spot on the grand prix podium

8. Eye on the prize

Scott Brash has an exciting eight-year-old in his string in the spring-heeled Hello Senator — the Scotsman went on to land Saturday’s speed class on stablemate Hello Forever.

9. You looking at me?

Jos Verloy’s Caracas looking particularly handsome as he poses for photographers ahead of the vet check

10. Mellow yellow

Brazil’s Yuri Mansur Guerios (Unita Ask) wins the prize for the best “Look at me” show jacket

11. And finally…

USA rider Paris Sellon (yes she’s in there somewhere) gets a champagne soaking on the Global Champions League podium having helped Miami Glory to second place in the team competition. Anyone know any good dry cleaners?

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday