Palomino foals and stallions on the beach: check out this magical Welsh Section B stud

Yvonne and Howell Davies, who started the Cadlanvalley Stud in 1976, have seen home-bred ponies take top accolades at the most prestigious shows in the country.

Now ably assisted by daughter and granddaughter Hayley and Libby Grota, last year the prefix was awarded the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) Kellythorpes’ Stud leading breeder of the year for Welsh Section Bs and leading sire of the breed for their prolific stallion Russetwood Elation.

Cadlanvalley graduates include the recent Olympia BSPS Heritage champion Cadlanvalley Sandpiper, HOYS junior M&M reserve champion Cadlanvalley Mikado, HOYS lead-rein of hunter type winner Cadlanvalley Super Ted and not forgetting the 2016 HOYS M&M ridden pony of the year Cadlanvalley Buzby.



Based on the wild Welsh coast on the edge of a cliff, the seasoned breeders show H&H around their successful stud and introduce us to some of their new faces…

