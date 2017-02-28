Bareback jumping at its best (with a few hairy moments thrown in for good measure…)

If you were looking for proof that showjumpers know how to have a good time (and to make us smile), then the Bareback Challenge at Bury Farm on Saturday night (25 February 2017) is the perfect example. Held in memory of amateur showjumper Russell Pearson, who was tragically killed in a car crash in 2015, the event raises valuable funds for the Air Ambulance — which makes the fancy dress (and a few hairy moments) more than worthwhile… Watch the class, brought to you by CanterBanter.co.uk here