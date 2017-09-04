Enjoy taking a look back through the H&H picture archives at the winners of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials since the turn of the century.
Since Anneli Drummond-Hay became the first name on the list of Burghley Horse Trials winners, the event has been synonymous with excellence in the sport of eventing. All riders competing at the challenging four-star three-day event dream of lifting the famous Burghley trophy.
Below is the full list of those who have achieved that ambition, adding their names to the historic plaques on Winners’ Avenue.
Burghley Horse Trials’ winners
2017: Mr Oliver Townend riding BALLAGHMOR CLASS
2016: Mr Christopher Burton riding NOBILIS 18
2015: Mr Michael Jung (GER) riding LA BIOSTHETIQUE-SAM FBW
2014: Mr Andrew Nicholson (NZL) riding AVEBURY
2013: Mr Andrew Nicholson (NZL) riding AVEBURY
2012: Mr Andrew Nicholson (NZL) riding AVEBURY
2011: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on PARKLANE HAWK
2010: Mrs Caroline Powell (NZL) on LENAMORE
2009: Mr Oliver Townend (GBR) on CAROUSEL QUEST
2008: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on TAMARILLO
2007: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on PARKMORE ED
2006: Mrs Lucinda Fredericks (AUS) on HEADLEY BRITANNIA
2005: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on BALLINCOOLA
2004: Mr Andrew Hoy (AUS) on MOON FLEET
2003: Mrs Pippa Funnell (GBR)on PRIMMORE’S PRIDE
2002: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR)on HIGHLAND LAD
2001: Mr Blyth Tait (NZL) on READY TEDDY
2000: Mr Andrew Nicholson (NZL) on MR SMIFFY
1999: Mr Mark Todd (NZL) on DIAMOND HALL RED
1998: Mr Blyth Tait (NZL) on CHESTERFIELD
1997: Mr Mark Todd (NZL) on BROADCAST NEWS (European Open Winner)
1996: Mrs Mary King (GBR) on STAR APPEAL
1995: Mr Andrew Nicholson (NZL) on BUCKLEY PROVINCE
1994: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on CHAKA
1993: Mr Stephen Bradley (USA) on SASSY REASON
1992: Miss Charlotte Hollingsworth (GBR) on THE COOL CUSTOMER
1991: Mr Mark Todd (NZL on WELTON GREYLAG
1990: Mr Mark Todd (NZL) on FACE THE MUSIC
1989: Mrs Virginia Leng (GBR) on MASTER CRAFTSMAN European Champion
1988: Mrs Jane Thelwell (GBR) on KING’S JESTER
1987: Mr Mark Todd (NZL) on WILTON FAIR
1986: Mrs Virginia Leng (GBR) on MURPHY HIMSELF
1985: Miss Virginia Holgate (GBR) on PRICELESS European Champion
1984: Miss Virginia Holgate (GBR) on NIGHT CAP II
1983: Miss Virginia Holgate (GBR) on PRICELESS
1982: Mr Richard Walker (GBR) on RYAN’S CROSS
1981: Miss Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on BEAGLE BAY
1980: Mr Richard Walker (GBR) on JOHN OF GAUNT
1979: Mr Andrew Hoy (AUS) on DAVEY
1978: Mrs Lorna Clarke (GBR) on GRECO
1977: Miss Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on GEORGE European Champion
1976: Mrs Jane Holderness-Roddam (GBR) on WARRIOR
1975: Miss Aly Pattinson (GBR) on CARAWICH
1974: Mr Bruce Davidson (USA) on IRISH CAP World Champion
1973: Capt Mark Phillips (GBR) on MAID MARION
1972: Miss Janet Hodgson (GBR) on LARKSPUR
1971: HRH Princess Anne (GBR) on DOUBLET European Champion
1970: Miss Judy Bradwell (GBR) on DON CAMILLO
1969: Miss Gillian Watson (GBR) on SHAITAN
1968: Miss Sheila Willcox (GBR) on FAIR AND SQUARE
1967: Miss Lorna Sutherland (GBR) on POPADOM
1966: Capt Carlos Moratorio (ARG) on CHALAN World Champion
1965: Capt J.J. Beale (GBR) on VICTORIA BRIDGE
1964: Mr Richard Meade (GBR) on BARBERRY
1963: Capt Harry Freeman-Jackson (IRE) on ST FINBARR
1962: Capt James Templer (GBR) on M’LORD CONNOLLY European Champion
1961: Miss Anneli Drummond-Hay (GBR) on MERELY-A-MONARCH