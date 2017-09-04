Enjoy taking a look back through the H&H picture archives at the winners of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials since the turn of the century.

Since Anneli Drummond-Hay became the first name on the list of Burghley Horse Trials winners, the event has been synonymous with excellence in the sport of eventing. All riders competing at the challenging four-star three-day event dream of lifting the famous Burghley trophy.

Below is the full list of those who have achieved that ambition, adding their names to the historic plaques on Winners’ Avenue.

Burghley Horse Trials’ winners

2017: Mr Oliver Townend riding BALLAGHMOR CLASS

2016: Mr Christopher Burton riding NOBILIS 18

2015: Mr Michael Jung (GER) riding LA BIOSTHETIQUE-SAM FBW

2014: Mr Andrew Nicholson (NZL) riding AVEBURY

2013: Mr Andrew Nicholson (NZL) riding AVEBURY

2012: Mr Andrew Nicholson (NZL) riding AVEBURY

2011: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on PARKLANE HAWK

2010: Mrs Caroline Powell (NZL) on LENAMORE

2009: Mr Oliver Townend (GBR) on CAROUSEL QUEST

2008: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on TAMARILLO

2007: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on PARKMORE ED

2006: Mrs Lucinda Fredericks (AUS) on HEADLEY BRITANNIA

2005: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on BALLINCOOLA

2004: Mr Andrew Hoy (AUS) on MOON FLEET

2003: Mrs Pippa Funnell (GBR)on PRIMMORE’S PRIDE

2002: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR)on HIGHLAND LAD

2001: Mr Blyth Tait (NZL) on READY TEDDY

2000: Mr Andrew Nicholson (NZL) on MR SMIFFY

1999: Mr Mark Todd (NZL) on DIAMOND HALL RED

1998: Mr Blyth Tait (NZL) on CHESTERFIELD

1997: Mr Mark Todd (NZL) on BROADCAST NEWS (European Open Winner)

1996: Mrs Mary King (GBR) on STAR APPEAL

1995: Mr Andrew Nicholson (NZL) on BUCKLEY PROVINCE

1994: Mr William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on CHAKA

1993: Mr Stephen Bradley (USA) on SASSY REASON

1992: Miss Charlotte Hollingsworth (GBR) on THE COOL CUSTOMER

1991: Mr Mark Todd (NZL on WELTON GREYLAG

1990: Mr Mark Todd (NZL) on FACE THE MUSIC

1989: Mrs Virginia Leng (GBR) on MASTER CRAFTSMAN European Champion

1988: Mrs Jane Thelwell (GBR) on KING’S JESTER

1987: Mr Mark Todd (NZL) on WILTON FAIR

1986: Mrs Virginia Leng (GBR) on MURPHY HIMSELF

1985: Miss Virginia Holgate (GBR) on PRICELESS European Champion

1984: Miss Virginia Holgate (GBR) on NIGHT CAP II

1983: Miss Virginia Holgate (GBR) on PRICELESS

1982: Mr Richard Walker (GBR) on RYAN’S CROSS

1981: Miss Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on BEAGLE BAY

1980: Mr Richard Walker (GBR) on JOHN OF GAUNT

1979: Mr Andrew Hoy (AUS) on DAVEY

1978: Mrs Lorna Clarke (GBR) on GRECO

1977: Miss Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on GEORGE European Champion

1976: Mrs Jane Holderness-Roddam (GBR) on WARRIOR

1975: Miss Aly Pattinson (GBR) on CARAWICH

1974: Mr Bruce Davidson (USA) on IRISH CAP World Champion

1973: Capt Mark Phillips (GBR) on MAID MARION

1972: Miss Janet Hodgson (GBR) on LARKSPUR

1971: HRH Princess Anne (GBR) on DOUBLET European Champion

1970: Miss Judy Bradwell (GBR) on DON CAMILLO

1969: Miss Gillian Watson (GBR) on SHAITAN

1968: Miss Sheila Willcox (GBR) on FAIR AND SQUARE

1967: Miss Lorna Sutherland (GBR) on POPADOM

1966: Capt Carlos Moratorio (ARG) on CHALAN World Champion

1965: Capt J.J. Beale (GBR) on VICTORIA BRIDGE

1964: Mr Richard Meade (GBR) on BARBERRY

1963: Capt Harry Freeman-Jackson (IRE) on ST FINBARR

1962: Capt James Templer (GBR) on M’LORD CONNOLLY European Champion

1961: Miss Anneli Drummond-Hay (GBR) on MERELY-A-MONARCH