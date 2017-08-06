The Burghley Horse Trials sponsored ride: everything you need to know and how to take part

Have you always dreamt of the day you competed at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials? Or perhaps you just want an opportunity to ride on the hallowed Lincolnshire turf? If so, we’ve got just the thing for you — the SEIB Burghley sponsored ride.

Here’s everything you need to know about it and how you can take part…

Where: Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials

When: Sunday 2 September 2017

What it’s all about: This year will mark the 16th running of the SEIB Burghley sponsored ride, which is run on the final day of the prestigious four-star event at Burghley Horse Trials.

All ages and abilities of horse and rider are welcome, and the course incorporates walk, trot and some designated canter areas. The ride, which isn’t usually open to the public and is run over 10-12km, attracts 300-500 combinations each year and no jumping is involved.

So far, the sponsored ride, which goes around the four-star cross-country course, has raised over £220,000 for various charities and it grows in popularity each year. One-hundred percent of funds raised by riders, including the entry fee of £35 goes to charity. The money also goes to other nominated equine charities which are World Horse Welfare, the British Horse Society, the Horse Trust, Ride for Research, the Animal Health Trust and the Claire Lomas Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation. Entries close on 25 August.

Riders are allocated a group time to start between 9.30am and 2pm and it usually takes one-and-a-half to two hours to complete the route.

If you want to ride with your friends, ensure you mark on your entry form who you want to ride with and provide a group name under which all of you must enter.

If you wish to visit Burghley Horse Trials itself, you must pay the pedestrian entry charge at a special gate. There is no car parking charge and the main event is just 10 minute walk away from the sponsored ride car park.

The minimum age of riders is five, and anyone aged 12 or under must be accompanied by an adult.

Ian Scott, who has been orgainising this event since its inception says: “It is very much the leisure riders who come — it’s not event riders or professionals but very much people coming from yards, Pony Club branches and societies; friends riding together.”

Find out more and to enter the ride: www.burghleysponsoredride.co.uk

To keep up-to-date with all Burghley Horse Trials news and reports, keep an eye on the horseandhound.co.uk website