Caravan membership is the ideal way to expand your Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials experience into a six-day holiday. Andrew Silcock, chief caravan steward, who is now in his fifth year of overseeing the caravan park, gives us the low down

Where is the caravan park?

Each year, the course at Burghley Golf Club is transformed into a 700-pitch caravan park. “It’s like moving a village,” says Andrew. “The logistics behind setting it up are incredible.”

How far is it from the main showground?

The caravan park is about half a mile from the main showground — you are advised to walk to the showground whenever possible.

Can I sleep in my horsebox?

No, horseboxes and tents are not permitted. Only caravans and motor caravans (vehicles in excess of 10m but less than 11m) are accepted. Motorhomes and Winnebagos may be accommodated by prior arrangement only.

Can I bring my dog?

Yes, but they must be kept on leads at all times (extending leads are not permitted). You are required to clean up after your dog too.

When can I arrive?

The caravan park opens on Tuesday 29 August, and all caravans must leave site by 12 noon on Monday 4 September.

What facilities are on offer?

Mobile showers and loos are provided on site. There is a limited shop for basics including the award-winning Burghley breakfast sausage, bacon, bread, milk and honey. Andrew also runs a daily newspaper service (which can be collected from his caravan positioned at the entrance of blocks A and B).

As you’re on a golf course, rather than a designated caravan park, there are no services or hook-ups to the pitches.

Are BBQs permitted?

Yes, but the barbeque grill must stand off the ground, to avoid singeing the grass. Campfires are not permitted.

I can’t be bothered to cook – what are my options?

The Burghley Golf Club Restaurant & Bar offers an excellent daily breakfast between 8.00–10.00 a.m., Thursday to Sunday inclusive, and à la carte dinners between 7.00–9.00 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday inclusive.

The Golf Club’s licensed bar is also open in the evenings 5.30–11.00 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday inclusive.

Caravan members can also enjoy the dedicated members’ enclosure in the heart of the showground, which offers a full service restaurant, counter service for breakfast, lunch and tea, and champagne and seafood bar, as well as a fully licensed bar, closed circuit television, private toilets and baby changing facilities.

I’ve just got back to my caravan and I’m in the mood to party…

The Burghley Golf Club puts on entertainment on Saturday night. If you’re letting your hair down at your caravan, please be respectful of your neighbours. “We ask people to switch generators off at 10.30pm,” says Andrew.

“Particularly on the Saturday night, there is a party atmosphere and these days people don’t just have generators, they have lights slung between caravans and play music. We have to think about the people who aren’t party animals — it’s important that everybody has a good Burghley experience.”

Continued below…

Liked this? You may also enjoy reading these articles…

