Would you jump these? Walk the 2017 Burghley cross-country course

This year’s Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (31 August-3 September) cross-country course, designed by Captain Mark Phillips and built by Philip Herbert and his team, looks like it will be as challenging as ever for competitors.

We take a look at what the course has in store for the horses and riders who will tackle it on Saturday 3 September.

Fence 1: Olympic Legacy

Fence 2: Lambert’s Sofa

Fence 3: Fairfax Saddles Table

Fence 4ab: Lion Bridge

View over 4a

Fence 4b (jumped coming towards the camera)

Fence 5ab: Anniversary Splash

Fence 5b

Fence 6abc: Lakeside Corners — riders have the option of a step up bounce (first picture below) to a corner on the right, or just the corner on the left. There is a third alternative 6c (the longest route), which is a brush hedge

Fence 7: Collyweston Slate Mine

Fence 7 side view

Fence 8: Capability’s Cutting

Fence 9, 10, 11ab: Storm Doris — the fastest route is to jump the right-hand arm of the log to the corner on the right. The slightly longer route is to jump the left-hand corner of the first log, to the left-handed arm and then over a narrow fence at part c

Fence 10 and 11ab side view

Fence 12: Winners’ Avenue

Fence 13: Cottesmore Leap

Fence 14: Arched Roll Top

Fence 15ab: Keeper’s Brushes — riders have the option to jump either two brush boxes on the left, or two triple brushes on the right

Fence 16ab, 17: Land Rover Dairy Farm

Alternatives to fast route above:

Fence 18abc, 19: Rolex Combination

Alternative routes:

Fence 20abc: Joules At The Maltings — there isn’t much difference in time wastage at either of the fence 20a options

Alternative 20b

Fence 20c:

Alternative 20c:

Fence 21: Captain’s Log

Fence 22, 23abcd: Land Rover Trout Hatchery:

Long route for fence 22, 23abcd

Fence 24ab: Herberts’ Hollow

Alternative 24ab, which can be ridden on a line to avoid the undulations of the hollow

Fence 25: Irish Horse Gateway

Fence 26abc, 27: Discovery Valley

View from 26abc to 27

Alternative 26a and b

Alternative 26c

Alternative 27

Fence 28: Rolex Grand Slam Rails

Fence 29ab, 30: FEI Classics Leaf Pit

View from 29a

Alternative 29a

Alternative 29b

Alternative 30

Fence 31ab: Discovery Valley

Fence 32abc: Arena Homecoming

Fence 33: Picnic Table

Fence 34: Land Rover Finale

Don’t miss H&H’s Burghley preview, including a full form guide and a scorecard to fill in for every rider, on sale now (Thursday 25 August), and you can read the full report in next week’s magazine (Thursday 8 September).