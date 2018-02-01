Budweiser Clydesdale TV adverts: which one is your favourite?

Following the news that the famous Budweiser Clydesdales will not appear in the company’s advert during the United States’ NFL Super Bowl 2018, we didn’t want fans to miss out, so here is a round-up of commercials featuring the beer brand’s iconic horses published to date.

This year’s commercial featuring the famous heavy horses – titled Beer Country – has been released online and is expected to be shown on TV in the days after the Super Bowl. What do you think? Is it as good as previous examples? Let us know below…

Beer Country

Lost dog

Puppy love

Brotherhood

Return of the King

Wild west

Friends forever

Fetch the stick

The circus

Generations

Rocky

