Budweiser Clydesdale TV adverts: which one is your favourite?

Following the news that the famous Budweiser Clydesdales will not appear in the company’s advert during the United States’ NFL Super Bowl 2018, we didn’t want fans to miss out, so here is a round-up of commercials featuring the beer brand’s iconic horses published to date.
This year’s commercial featuring the famous heavy horses – titled Beer Country – has been released online and is expected to be shown on TV in the days after the Super Bowl. What do you think? Is it as good as previous examples? Let us know below…
Beer Country
Lost dog
Puppy love
Brotherhood
Return of the King
Wild west
Friends forever
Fetch the stick
The circus
Generations
Rocky
