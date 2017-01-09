Brush up your skills: 7 combined training shows you need to enter

If you quite fancy grabbing the opportunity to have a go at not one, but two disciplines in competition, take a look at these combined training shows you need to enter this week
BD combined training
Date: 14 January
Venue: Port Royal EEC, Holme on Spalding Moor
Details: “Classes from prelim and 70cm to novice and 1m.”
Combined training near Doncaster
Date: 14 January
Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster
Details: “Pick a test from intro to elementary and then select a height of showjumping to suit you. Heights include 60, 70, 80 and 90cm.”
Unaffiliated combined training
Date: 15 January
Venue: Manor Grange Stud Show Centre, Pontefract
Details: “Classes from intro to medium with showjumping heights ranging from 55cm to 95cm — pick your own level for both phases. The showjumping will be marked — riders will be judged out of 10 over each fence for style and performance.”
Combined training in the south west
Date: 17 January
Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, near Bridgwater
Details: “British Eventing (BE) dressage tests from BE90 to BE100 with jumps ranging in height from 70cm to 1m.”
Combined training in the south
Date: 19 January
Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead
Details: “BE dressage tests from BE90 to intermediate with showjump heights ranging from 80cm to 1.20m.”
Unaffiliated combined training
Date: 21 January
Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester
Details: “A large range of classes available from intro with 45cm to novice and 90cm.”
BD combined training in the Midlands
Date: 28 January
Venue: Field House, Staffordshire
Details: “Classes from prelim with 70cm showjumping to novice with 1m showjumping.”
