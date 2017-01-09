Brush up your skills: 7 combined training shows you need to enter

If you quite fancy grabbing the opportunity to have a go at not one, but two disciplines in competition, take a look at these combined training shows you need to enter this week

BD combined training



Date: 14 January

Venue: Port Royal EEC, Holme on Spalding Moor

Details: “Classes from prelim and 70cm to novice and 1m.”

Combined training near Doncaster



Date: 14 January

Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster

Details: “Pick a test from intro to elementary and then select a height of showjumping to suit you. Heights include 60, 70, 80 and 90cm.”

Unaffiliated combined training



Date: 15 January

Venue: Manor Grange Stud Show Centre, Pontefract

Details: “Classes from intro to medium with showjumping heights ranging from 55cm to 95cm — pick your own level for both phases. The showjumping will be marked — riders will be judged out of 10 over each fence for style and performance.”

Combined training in the south west



Date: 17 January

Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, near Bridgwater

Details: “British Eventing (BE) dressage tests from BE90 to BE100 with jumps ranging in height from 70cm to 1m.”

Combined training in the south



Date: 19 January

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “BE dressage tests from BE90 to intermediate with showjump heights ranging from 80cm to 1.20m.”

Unaffiliated combined training



Date: 21 January

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “A large range of classes available from intro with 45cm to novice and 90cm.”

BD combined training in the Midlands



Date: 28 January

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Details: “Classes from prelim with 70cm showjumping to novice with 1m showjumping.”

