33 Boxing Day meets you can’t afford to miss

It is one of the biggest days of the year for hunting, and Boxing Day meets never fail to disappoint. Last year more than 300 packs in the UK held Boxing Day meets, which attracted more than 250,000 supporters. So to make sure you don't miss out this year, hunt secretaries have sent us their meet details
Albrighton & Woodland
Where and when? Newport, Shropshire at 11am
Avon Vale
Where and when? The Red Lion, Lacock at 11am
Duke of Beaufort’s
Where and when? Worcester Lodge, Badminton at 10.45am
Berwickshire
Where and when? Butterdean, Grantshouse at 10.45am
Burton
Where and when? The Showground, Grange-de-Lings, Lincoln at 11am
Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace
Where and when? The Eltisley Pub, Eltisley Cambs at 11am
Cheshire Forest
Where and when? Three Greyhounds, Allostock at 11am
Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray
Where and when? The Kennels, Petworth at 11am
College Valley North Northumberland
Where and when? Red Lion, Milfield at 10.45am
Cotswold
Where and when? The Kennels, Andoversford at 10.45am
Cury
Where and when? Helston, Cornwall at 11am
Eryri
Where and when? Village Green, Beddgelert at 10.30am
Essex & Suffolk
Where and when? Holbecks Park, Hadleigh at 11am
Fernie
Where and when? Great Bowden at 11am
Flint & Denbigh
Where and when? The Square, Denbigh at 10.45am
Golden Valley
Where and when? Hay Clock Tower at 10.45 am
Isle of Wight
Where and when? The Conker Field, Whitcombe Corner, Carisbrooke at 11am
East Kent with West Street
Where and when? The Square, Elham at 11am
Kimblewick
Where and when? Cholesbury Common at 12 noon
Meynell & South Staffs
Where and when? Blithfield Hall, Admaston at 11am
Morpeth
Where and when? The Dyke Neuk, Morpeth at 10.45am
New Forest
Where and when? Boltons Bench, Lyndhurst at 10.45am
West Norfolk
Where and when? Raynham Hall, West Raynham at 11am
Old Surrey Burstow & West Kent
Where and when? Chiddingstone Castle, Chiddingstone at 11am
West Percy
Where and when? Queen’s Head, Glanton, Alnwick at 11am
Portman
Where and when? Crown Hotel, Blandford at 10.45am
Quorn
Where and when? Prestwold Hall, Loughborough at 11am
North Staffordshire
Where? Woore
Surrey Union
Where and when? The Kennels, near Ockley, Surrey at 12 noon
Tiverton
Where and when? The Half Moon, Market Square, Tiverton at 11am
Towy & Cothi
Where and when? Neuadd Arms Cilycwm Llandovery at 11am
Warwickshire
Where and when? Upton House, Banbury at 10.45am
Woodland Pytchley
Where and when? Brigstock, Northants at 11am
To have your hunt’s Boxing Day meet included in this list, secretaries should please send details to our hunting editor Catherine Austen at catherine.austen@timeinc.com