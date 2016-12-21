33 Boxing Day meets you can’t afford to miss

It is one of the biggest days of the year for hunting, and Boxing Day meets never fail to disappoint. Last year more than 300 packs in the UK held Boxing Day meets, which attracted more than 250,000 supporters. So to make sure you don't miss out this year, hunt secretaries have sent us their meet details

Albrighton & Woodland

Where and when? Newport, Shropshire at 11am

Avon Vale

Where and when? The Red Lion, Lacock at 11am

Duke of Beaufort’s

Where and when? Worcester Lodge, Badminton at 10.45am

Berwickshire

Where and when? Butterdean, Grantshouse at 10.45am

Burton

Where and when? The Showground, Grange-de-Lings, Lincoln at 11am

Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace

Where and when? The Eltisley Pub, Eltisley Cambs at 11am

Cheshire Forest

Where and when? Three Greyhounds, Allostock at 11am

Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray

Where and when? The Kennels, Petworth at 11am

College Valley North Northumberland

Where and when? Red Lion, Milfield at 10.45am

Cotswold

Where and when? The Kennels, Andoversford at 10.45am

Cury

Where and when? Helston, Cornwall at 11am

Eryri

Where and when? Village Green, Beddgelert at 10.30am

Essex & Suffolk

Where and when? Holbecks Park, Hadleigh at 11am

Fernie

Where and when? Great Bowden at 11am

Flint & Denbigh

Where and when? The Square, Denbigh at 10.45am

Golden Valley

Where and when? Hay Clock Tower at 10.45 am

Isle of Wight

Where and when? The Conker Field, Whitcombe Corner, Carisbrooke at 11am

East Kent with West Street

Where and when? The Square, Elham at 11am

Kimblewick

Where and when? Cholesbury Common at 12 noon

Meynell & South Staffs

Where and when? Blithfield Hall, Admaston at 11am

Morpeth

Where and when? The Dyke Neuk, Morpeth at 10.45am

New Forest

Where and when? Boltons Bench, Lyndhurst at 10.45am

West Norfolk

Where and when? Raynham Hall, West Raynham at 11am

Old Surrey Burstow & West Kent

Where and when? Chiddingstone Castle, Chiddingstone at 11am

West Percy

Where and when? Queen’s Head, Glanton, Alnwick at 11am

Portman

Where and when? Crown Hotel, Blandford at 10.45am

Quorn

Where and when? Prestwold Hall, Loughborough at 11am

North Staffordshire

Where? Woore

Surrey Union

Where and when? The Kennels, near Ockley, Surrey at 12 noon

Tiverton

Where and when? The Half Moon, Market Square, Tiverton at 11am

Towy & Cothi

Where and when? Neuadd Arms Cilycwm Llandovery at 11am

Warwickshire

Where and when? Upton House, Banbury at 10.45am

Woodland Pytchley

Where and when? Brigstock, Northants at 11am

To have your hunt’s Boxing Day meet included in this list, secretaries should please send details to our hunting editor Catherine Austen at catherine.austen@timeinc.com