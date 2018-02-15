Enjoy fantastic hospitality at Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show *Promotion*

Promotional Feature

Are you looking for a fantastic day or evening out, watching the leading names in the world of dressage and show jumping, in a stunning setting while eating delicious food and enjoying high-end hospitality?

The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show provides the answer and will provide a brilliant experience to remember.

The amazing four-star show-jumping and three-star dressage spectacular takes place in the stunning grounds of Bolesworth Castle near Tattenhall, Cheshire from 13 June to 17 June, 2018.

The 2018 Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show is the place to be for one of the very best luxury equestrian and lifestyle hospitality experiences in the world with the sumptuous marquee overlooking the international arena.

Bolesworth International promises to be better than ever this year, with the five-day event offering a unique and thrilling experience. The event combines top-level dressage and showjumping competitions with luxury shopping, champagne, cocktails, world class sport and a brilliant line up of family entertainment. You can be confident you’ll catch leading international riders, watch top class competition and enjoy non-stop action.

Visitors can revel in the sheer elegance of the dressage competitions drawing an international field on Wednesday, 13 June including the young dressage horse viewing trials, CDI*** grand prix and the inter 1 freestyle dressage to music.

Thursday, 14 June promises a full day of thrilling competitions with the CDI*** grand prix special dressage, grand prix dressage freestyle to music and the CSI4* showjumping taking place in the main arena.

New for 2018 will be the return of a high calibre invitational eventing grand prix, which will take place in the main international arena as the feature class on Friday evening.

So why not sit back and relax in hospitality while enjoying this fantastic show?

View the showjumping and dressage in style from the ringside luxury VIP marquee. Packages will include admission and VIP parking; continental breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea or evening dinner. Hospitality starts at £100 per person.

A variety of hospitality packages are available throughout the show. To book your hospitality places for the event please visit www.bolesworthinternational.com or contact Melanie Simm on 01829 307676.