Blow the budget with these dream horsey homes near Blenheim Horse Trials

Our pick of wow-factor properties within easy reach of this weekend’s three-star horse trials
1. North Aston Manor, Oxfordshire
Distance to Blenheim: 15 minutes by car
For you: a Grade II-listed manor house approached by a tree-lined drive, with eight bedrooms, a billiards room, wine cellar, gun and boot room, indoor pool, tennis court, ha-ha and award- winning rockery. There are also three one-bedroom cottages.
For the horses: five loose boxes, a wash box, a feed room and tack room, a 25x40m arena, exercise track, cross-country course, paddocks and a field shelter. Set in 18.22 acres.
What’s the damage? £7.25m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone: 020 78611078
Visit: knightfrank.com
2. Lower Brook Farm, Buckinghamshire
Distance to Blenheim: 30 minutes by car
For you: a farmhouse originally from the 17th century, in a peaceful setting on the edge of a village, with seven bedrooms, a sauna, swimming pool, tennis court and orchard. There is also a three-bedroom Gate Lodge.
For the horses: a former stable yard backing onto paddocks, plus a brick and timber framed stone-cladded hay barn along with timber stables in one paddock and a range of traditional farm buildings.
What’s the damage? £3.25m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone: 018657 90077
Visit:knightfrank.com
3. Copse Stile House, Oxfordshire
Distance to Blenheim: 40 minutes by car
For you: a Grade II-listed country house with five bedrooms, a self- contained two-bedroom annexe, one-bedroom gardener’s cottage, home office/entertainment complex, tennis court, pool and walled garden.
For the horses: a stableyard dating back to the early 18th century with 13 loose boxes, one of which is converted into a workshop, another containing utilities. There are further stables and outbuildings. Set in 15.35 acres.
What’s the damage? £3.75m
Agent: Strutt & Parker
Telephone: 020 7629 7282
Visit: struttandparker.com
4. Angelbrook Stud, Oxfordshire
Distance to Blenheim: 25 minutes by car
For you: a five-bedroom house ripe for an extension (subject to planning), a three-bedroom cottage plus a barn, a staff room with loo, office and gym.
For the horses: numerous outbuildings include a barn with 17 loose boxes and a feed/wash room. There is a 30x60m arena and a hay barn. Set in 56 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.65m
Agent: Hamptons
Telephone: 01635 224133
Visit: hamptons.co.uk
