What is the weather forecast for Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials?

The countdown is on for this week’s Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials (13-17 September 2017) in Oxfordshire — and the good news is that the sun looks set to make an appearance…
Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials weather forecast
Wednesday 13 September
What’s on?
CCI3* dressage
90cm and 100cm individual eventer challenges
Shopping village — free entry after 4pm
The weather
1000
Temperature: 13°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 40mph
1300
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 21mph
1600
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 18mph
Thursday 14 September
What’s on?
CCI3* and CIC3* eight-and-nine-year-old horse dressage
Riding club team eventer challenges
Demonstrations, displays and seminars
Shopping village — free entry after 4pm
The weather
1000
Temperature: 12°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 15mph
1300
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: light rain shower
Wind: 14mph
1600
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 14mph
Friday 15 September
What’s on?
CIC3* eight-and-nine-year-old horse dressage
Event Rider Masters CIC3* dressage
Pony Club team eventer challenges
Demonstrations, displays and seminars
Shopping village — free entry after 4pm
The weather
1000
Temperature: 12°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 12mph
1300
Temperature: 14°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 12mph
1600
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 12mph
Saturday 16 September
What’s on?
CCI3* cross-country
CIC3* eight-and-nine-year-old horse show jumping
Event Rider Masters CIC3* showjumping and cross-country
Demonstrations, displays and seminars
Shopping village
The weather
1000
Temperature: 12°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 8mph
1300
Temperature:13°C
Weather: sunny intervals
Wind: 8mph
1600
Temperature:15°C
Weather: sunny intervals
Wind: 7mph
Sunday 17 September
What’s on?
CCI3* showjumping
CIC3*eight-and-nine-year-old horse cross-country
Demonstrations, displays and seminars
Shopping village
The weather
1000
Temperature: 13°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 6mph
1300
Temperature:16°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 7mph
1600
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 7mph
Courtesy of BBC weather and the Met Office