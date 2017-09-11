What is the weather forecast for Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials?

Madeleine Silver
TAGS:

The countdown is on for this week’s Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials (13-17 September 2017) in Oxfordshire — and the good news is that the sun looks set to make an appearance…

Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials weather forecast

Wednesday 13 September

What’s on?
CCI3* dressage
90cm and 100cm individual eventer challenges
Shopping village — free entry after 4pm

The weather

1000
Temperature: 13°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 40mph

1300
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 21mph

1600
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 18mph

Thursday 14 September

What’s on?
CCI3* and CIC3* eight-and-nine-year-old horse dressage
Riding club team eventer challenges
Demonstrations, displays and seminars
Shopping village — free entry after 4pm

The weather

1000
Temperature: 12°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 15mph

1300
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: light rain shower
Wind: 14mph

1600
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 14mph

Friday 15 September

What’s on?
CIC3* eight-and-nine-year-old horse dressage
Event Rider Masters CIC3* dressage
Pony Club team eventer challenges
Demonstrations, displays and seminars
Shopping village — free entry after 4pm

The weather

1000
Temperature: 12°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 12mph

1300
Temperature: 14°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 12mph

1600
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 12mph

Saturday 16 September

What’s on?
CCI3* cross-country
CIC3* eight-and-nine-year-old horse show jumping
Event Rider Masters CIC3* showjumping and cross-country
Demonstrations, displays and seminars
Shopping village

The weather

1000
Temperature: 12°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 8mph

1300
Temperature:13°C
Weather: sunny intervals
Wind: 8mph

1600
Temperature:15°C
Weather: sunny intervals
Wind: 7mph

Sunday 17 September

What’s on?
CCI3* showjumping
CIC3*eight-and-nine-year-old horse cross-country
Demonstrations, displays and seminars
Shopping village

The weather

1000
Temperature: 13°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 6mph

1300
Temperature:16°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 7mph

1600
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 7mph

Courtesy of BBC weather and the Met Office

Don’t miss our full report from Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in the 21 September issue of Horse & Hound magazine