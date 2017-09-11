What is the weather forecast for Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials?

The countdown is on for this week’s Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials (13-17 September 2017) in Oxfordshire — and the good news is that the sun looks set to make an appearance…

Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials weather forecast

Wednesday 13 September

What’s on?

CCI3* dressage

90cm and 100cm individual eventer challenges

Shopping village — free entry after 4pm

The weather

1000

Temperature: 13°C

Weather: sunny

Wind: 40mph

1300

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 21mph

1600

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 18mph

Thursday 14 September

What’s on?

CCI3* and CIC3* eight-and-nine-year-old horse dressage

Riding club team eventer challenges

Demonstrations, displays and seminars

Shopping village — free entry after 4pm

The weather

1000

Temperature: 12°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 15mph

1300

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: light rain shower

Wind: 14mph

1600

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 14mph

Friday 15 September

What’s on?

CIC3* eight-and-nine-year-old horse dressage

Event Rider Masters CIC3* dressage

Pony Club team eventer challenges

Demonstrations, displays and seminars

Shopping village — free entry after 4pm

The weather

1000

Temperature: 12°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 12mph

1300

Temperature: 14°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 12mph

1600

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 12mph

Saturday 16 September

What’s on?

CCI3* cross-country

CIC3* eight-and-nine-year-old horse show jumping

Event Rider Masters CIC3* showjumping and cross-country

Demonstrations, displays and seminars

Shopping village

The weather

1000

Temperature: 12°C

Weather: cloudy

Wind: 8mph

1300

Temperature:13°C

Weather: sunny intervals

Wind: 8mph

1600

Temperature:15°C

Weather: sunny intervals

Wind: 7mph

Sunday 17 September

What’s on?

CCI3* showjumping

CIC3*eight-and-nine-year-old horse cross-country

Demonstrations, displays and seminars

Shopping village

The weather

1000

Temperature: 13°C

Weather: cloudy

Wind: 6mph

1300

Temperature:16°C

Weather: cloudy

Wind: 7mph

1600

Temperature: 16°C

Weather: cloudy

Wind: 7mph

Courtesy of BBC weather and the Met Office

