Walk the 2017 Blenheim CCI3* cross-county course

This year’s SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials CCI3* track has been designed by David Evans.

Featuring two crossings of the lake plus a dew pond, big open ditches as well as challenging light and terrain, the beautifully presented course is set to test combinations’ accuracy and stamina.

H&H takes a look at the course, which riders will tackle tomorrow (Saturday, 16 September).

The red fence numbers map out the CCI3* course, while the blue are CIC3* for eight- and nine-year-olds and the white are for the Event Rider Masters

Fence 1: Voltaire Design Saddle Rack

Fence 2: Cub Cadet Ride On & Push

Fence 3: Event Rider Masters Stick Pile

Fence 4a & b: Biffa Complex


Fence 5: Townfield Saddlery Flyer

Fence 6a & b: Ariat Dew Pond

Fence 7a, b & c: SsangYong Oxer to Dragons



Fence 8: SsangYong Rexton Launch

Fence 9: Blenheim Palace View Rails

Fence 10a &b: Rowen Barbary Bush

Alternative “B” option


Fence 11: Headway Owl

Fence 12a & b: SsangYong Musso Crossing In

Alternative “B” option

Fence 13: SsangYong Musso Crossing Out

Alternative

Fence 14: Ralvera Picnic Table

Fence 15a & b: First Class Falpro Fence


Fence 16: SsangYong Tivoli Crossover

Fence 17a, b, c & d: Autarky Dog House Combination

*There are alternatives for the black-flagged components of this fence




Fence 18: CrossCountry App Haycarts

Fence 19a, b & c: Shires Equestrian Wooded Hollow



Fence 20: Kubota Stride


Fence 21a & b: St James’s Place Turning Question

Fence 22: Charles Owen Hat Box

Fence 23a & b: Martin Collins Enterprises Olympic Houses


Fence 24: Safrey Champness Tax Question

Fence 25a & b: Abinddon & Witney College Conundrum


Fence 26: Watson Oil Final Delivery

