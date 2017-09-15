Walk the 2017 Blenheim CCI3* cross-county course

This year’s SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials CCI3* track has been designed by David Evans.
Featuring two crossings of the lake plus a dew pond, big open ditches as well as challenging light and terrain, the beautifully presented course is set to test combinations’ accuracy and stamina.
H&H takes a look at the course, which riders will tackle tomorrow (Saturday, 16 September).
The red fence numbers map out the CCI3* course, while the blue are CIC3* for eight- and nine-year-olds and the white are for the Event Rider Masters
Fence 1: Voltaire Design Saddle Rack
Fence 2: Cub Cadet Ride On & Push
Fence 3: Event Rider Masters Stick Pile
Fence 4a & b: Biffa Complex
Fence 5: Townfield Saddlery Flyer
Fence 6a & b: Ariat Dew Pond
Fence 7a, b & c: SsangYong Oxer to Dragons
Fence 8: SsangYong Rexton Launch
Fence 9: Blenheim Palace View Rails
Fence 10a &b: Rowen Barbary Bush
Fence 11: Headway Owl
Fence 12a & b: SsangYong Musso Crossing In
Fence 13: SsangYong Musso Crossing Out
Fence 14: Ralvera Picnic Table
Fence 15a & b: First Class Falpro Fence
Fence 16: SsangYong Tivoli Crossover
Fence 17a, b, c & d: Autarky Dog House Combination
*There are alternatives for the black-flagged components of this fence
Fence 18: CrossCountry App Haycarts
Fence 19a, b & c: Shires Equestrian Wooded Hollow
Fence 20: Kubota Stride
Fence 21a & b: St James’s Place Turning Question
Fence 22: Charles Owen Hat Box
Fence 23a & b: Martin Collins Enterprises Olympic Houses
Fence 24: Safrey Champness Tax Question
Fence 25a & b: Abinddon & Witney College Conundrum
Fence 26: Watson Oil Final Delivery
