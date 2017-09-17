3 horsey films that will have you on the edge of your seat

Horse lovers are in luck when the BFI London Film Festival comes to the capital next month (4-15 October 2017), with three equestrian-themed films on the line-up

1. Lean On Pete (pictured, above)

What’s the plot?

Director Andrew Haigh’s fourth feature film tells the tale of a lonely, neglected 15-year-old boy, Charley Thompson, who is on a quest to find a home. It is adapted from Willy Vlautin’s novel about a Huckleberry Finn-esque journey across America’s sparse Northwest. Charley has rarely stayed in the same place for more than a year, having been left by his mother as a child. He lives with his father who loves him but doesn’t understand just how much Charley craves and needs stability (not to mention food). Taking a part-time job with a cantankerous and not entirely on the up-and-up horse trainer, he forms a deep bond with nearly-knackered horse Lean On Pete.

Where can you watch it?

Thursday 5 October 2017, 8.45pm, Embankment Garden Cinema

Friday 6 October 2017 2pm, Embankment Garden Cinema

2. Thoroughbreds

What’s the plot?

Don’t expect 91 minutes of relaxing viewing with director Cory Finley’s Thoroughbreds — as one review says, “taut, tense and deliciously nasty, my little pony this ain’t”. Instead the story follows two teenage girls who reignite a childhood friendship, with a dark ending. One of the bored young women has already killed a horse, and together they dream up the idea to kill someone they don’t like…

Where can you watch it?

Monday 9 October 2017 8.30pm, Embankment Garden Cinema

Tuesday 10 October 2017 11am, Embankment Garden Cinema

Wednesday 11 October 2017 9pm, Curzon Mayfair Cinema, Screen 1

