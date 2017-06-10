The books that every horsey child needs to read (standby for feeling nostalgic)

Whether you were a horsemad child who raced around on your Pony Club pony, or someone who had to beg your non-horsey parents for every lesson at the local riding school, the books we read played their part in fuelling a lifelong love of horses. We round up some of the best horsey books for children and teenagers

The Jill series by Ruby Ferguson

“My favourite books were definitely the Jill books by Ruby Ferguson — I read them all so many times my parents would find random pages from the books around the house where they had literally started to fall apart. They had all the characters you inevitably find in the Pony Club/horsey world — the snotty girl who thinks she’s the best but then falls off and everyone cheers, the fussy, pushy mother, the scary but kind-hearted riding school owner, the showjumper everyone fancies… The best of the series was probably the first – Jill’s Gymkhana – anyone from a non-horsey family who has ever pushed to learn to ride can identify with it.” — Polly Bryan, H&H’s deputy chief sub editor

The Jinny series by Patricia Leitch



“I was obsessed with these books and I still have very happy memories of reading them all. I read each of the books 100 times over (except volume four if I recall, which was really scary). I dreamed of owning a chestnut Arab mare called Shantih. I even changed my name to Jinny (from Jenny as I was then) for a while. Jinny’s childhood was everything I wished mine was!” — Jennifer Donald, H&H’s showjumping editor

“I loved Horse in a Million, in which Jinny’s Arab Shantih was stolen and recovered, but as a child growing up in London, For Love of a Horse, the first book in which Jinny moves from the city to Scotland and rescues Shantih was what I dreamed of too. I remember finding a story I’d written myself about ‘Jenny’ and a horse she rescued from a circus; shameless plagiarisation and a bit rubbish – the least said about that the better…” — Eleanor Jones, H&H’s news editor

Silver Snaffles by Primrose Cumming

“What child in their right mind wouldn’t have wanted to be Jenny in Silver Snaffles? When the pony that she visits every day, Tattles, gives her a secret password, Jenny finds herself in a parallel world where horses can speak and they teach her to ride. Complete heaven.” — Madeleine Silver, H&H’s features editor

The Heartland series by Lauren Brooke

“My favourite books were the Heartland series, particularly the first one called Coming Home. This book was a gift from my non-horsey grandmother who I think just searched for ‘horse books for young teenagers’. I was instantly hooked. It starts with a drama similar to the one in the film The Horse Whisperer (a favourite). It is written through the eyes of a young women and goes on to combine horses, more drama and romance… I then invested in the rest of the series and loved them all.” — Lucy Pearson, H&H’s products assistant

“I remember walking down to the local library in the town where I grew up and taking the Heartland series books on loan, one at a time. I would get through them pretty quickly, and would often find myself back at the library a couple of days later. I just loved following the drama of Amy and always dreamed of going out to a ranch in Virginia, where the novels were set.” — Cathy Comerford, H&H’s marketing assistant

Sheltie the Shetland Pony by Peter Clover

“Without doubt these were my favourite books as a child. I devoured the whole series and loved hearing about Emma and Sheltie’s adventures, from saving Horseshoe Pond, to finding a stray… So much excitement. The stories are ideal for young pony mad children. I was around seven when I read them.” — Rachael Turner, H&H’s news writer

My Friend Flicka series by Mary O’Hara

“I loved the My Friend Flicka series – My Friend Flicka, Thunderhead and The Green Grass of Wyoming — about the son of a Wyoming rancher, and his horse Flicka. I found Thunderhead particularly moving at a young age, and I was gripped by the story lines as well as the bond between the boy and his horse.” — Martha Terry, H&H’s sub editor

