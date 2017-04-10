5 of the best British-bred horses of all time

British breeding has surged in recent years, with more and more quality sport horses being proudly British-bred, and getting the recognition they deserve. H&H takes a look back at some of the best in history, from Milton to Desert Orchid.

Foxhunter



1940-1959

By Erehwemos and out of Catcall

FOXHUNTER won Olympic bronze in 1948 and secured Great Britain’s only gold medal of the 1952 Games, with Harry Llewellyn. They remain the only partnership to have won the King George V Cup three times, and Foxhunter has put his name to the national showjumping competition at HOYS since 1954.

Priceless



1973-2003

By Ben Faerie and out of Reckless

BRED in Somerset and ridden by Ginny Holgate (now Elliott), Priceless held both the world and European team and individual eventing titles concurrently, won Badminton and became the first horse to win Burghley twice. Throughout his career, he never incurred a single cross-country jumping penalty.

Milton



1977-1999

By Marius and out of Aston Answer

MILTON and John Whitaker claimed almost every domestic and international title, including European team gold medals in 1987 and 1980, plus European individual gold in 1989. Milton was the first horse outside of racing to earn more than £1million in prize money.

Article continues below...

Desert Orchid



1979-2006

By Grey Mirage and out of Flower Child

BRED in Leicestershire by James Burridge out of his hunter Flower Child, “Dessie” exceeded all his breeder’s expectations, winning 34 races, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the King George VI Chase four times.

Like this? You may also enjoy…