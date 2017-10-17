Dress like a pro: how to look like Ben Hobday in competition

A frequent recipient of the ‘best dressed’ award for his trot up outfits, Ben Hobday is certainly one of the most stylish riders on the eventing circuit. Emily Bevan finds out which brands, labels and fashions the 28-year-old is currently wearing both at home and in competition

Get the look: Ben Hobday in competition

Jodhpurs

Cavallo Donan Grip Mens Breeches (white)

Ben says: “These are the jodhpurs that I prefer to compete in as they are comfortable and practical, but look good.”

Price: £145

Jacket

Cavallo Roma tail coat

Ben says: “I like this jacket as it looks stylish and smart, and also fits well.”

Price: £459

Aftershave

Hugo Boss

Ben says: “A real man can’t leave home without aftershave if they want to keep it fresh and I get through about a bottle of the stuff each week. My favourite at the moment is Hugo Boss.”

Price: £42.46

Hat and gloves

Uvex

Ben says: “I have grey, black and blue Uvex hats and they are great as they have little vents to keep your head cooler. I also like their range of gloves which come in lots of different colours which I can match with my outfit. They also make helmets, goggles and gloves for skiing so I kit myself out in them when I head for the slopes.”

Prices: Uvex succeed active helmet: £269.95; Uvex I-performance gloves: £26.99

Boots

Parlanti Roma boots

Ben says: “I had these boots made to measure and they are brilliant. They fit well and are tight around the ankles which make you look better in competition — everyone wants to have nice legs. A lot of boots wear out on the calves but these are really good quality, are long lasting and look great.”

Price: £995



Shirt

Topman

Ben says: “I like short sleeve shirts with a button-down collar but not many equestrian companies make them so I end up buying them from Topman and then add my sponsor logos myself. I like white ones and also blue ones with a white collar.”

Get the look: Ben Hobday on the yard

Sunglasses

UVEX sunglasses

Ben says: “I know it’s not that sunny in England but I still have around 15 pairs of sunglasses. Uvex do some really good ones, some even change colour if you get flies or dust in your eyes and your eyes start to water, they are all made well and look cool.”

Price: from £16.95

Jodhpurs

Brand: Breeze Up Exercise Breeches

Ben says: “Some jodhpurs make men look a bit less manly but I like these ones as they are loser around the crotch and therefore more comfortable. You can also get waterproof ones which are very practical.”

Price: £82.50

Boots and chaps

Brand: Free Jump

Ben says: “I have quite a few pairs of these boots and chaps in different colours as they are comfy and cool as anything. The boots look like trainers and are really trendy. If I have to nip into town I can whip off the chaps and go to the shop in the boots and I don’t look like a pony rider.”

Price: €170 (£151) for the boots and €210 (£187) for the chaps

Polo, skins, coat, hat

Shadow Sports Horses

Ben says: “Around the yard I often test out our latest Shadow Sports Horses Team Hobday kit which is comfortable, warm and looks smart.”

Prices:

Polo: £35

Limited edition skin: £50

Signature limited edition jacket: £95

Winter hat: £20

Ben Hobday is sponsored by Uvex, amongst others.

