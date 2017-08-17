7 of the best bed and breakfasts near Burghley Horse Trials

If you are keen to experience the excitement of one of the world’s greatest equestrian events, the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, then you might be looking for the perfect bed & breakfast to stay at.

This year’s four-star event runs from 31 August to 3 September in the beautiful grounds of Burghley House in Lincolnshire. The quintessentially British town of Stamford is on the doorstep of the competition, but finding accommodation available during the horse trials can be tricky, with rooms getting booked up well in advance.

Here are a few favourite bed and breakfast establishments within striking distance of Burghley…