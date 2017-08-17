7 of the best bed and breakfasts near Burghley Horse Trials

If you are keen to experience the excitement of one of the world’s greatest equestrian events, the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, then you might be looking for the perfect bed & breakfast to stay at.
This year’s four-star event runs from 31 August to 3 September in the beautiful grounds of Burghley House in Lincolnshire. The quintessentially British town of Stamford is on the doorstep of the competition, but finding accommodation available during the horse trials can be tricky, with rooms getting booked up well in advance.
Here are a few favourite bed and breakfast establishments within striking distance of Burghley…
St Mary’s Place B&B
St. Mary’s Place Bed and Breakfast is a five-star rated luxurious Georgian property in the heart Stamford. It is located in a cobbled square opposite St. Mary’s Church, just a moment’s walk from many local attractions, including bars, restaurants and the beautiful Burghley House, which is within walking distance. (tel: 01780 757079)
£ from £80 per night inc breakfast
Where? 2, St Mary’s Place, Stamford, PE9 2DN
Visit: stmarysplacestamfordbandb.co.uk
Meadow View
This is an established, award-winning bed and breakfast guest house within walking distance of the town centre and in striking distance of Burghley. All rooms feature en-suite facilities and are equipped with flat screen TV, hairdryer and tea and coffee making facilities. Guests have access to a computer with free broadband and your choice of breakfast can be from the traditional full English breakfast to something a little lighter. Toast, coffee and tea are unlimited. (tel: 01780 762133)
£ from £75 per night inc breakfast
Where? Meadow View, Wothorpe Road, Stamford, PE9 2JR
Visit: bedandbreakfast-stamford.co.uk
Rowan House
Offering first class bed and breakfast accommodation near Stamford and just two miles from Burghley, this establishment has a welcoming atmosphere. All rooms are newly furnished with plenty of country views. You will have a choice of breakfast, and we will cater to special dietary needs. (tel: 01780 740705)
£ from £65 per night inc breakfast
Where? Barnack, Stamford, PE9 3DW
Visit: bedandbreakfaststamford.co.uk
Stamford Lodge Guest House
Stamford Lodge bed and breakfast combines the allure of traditional Georgian architecture with the comfort of modern amenities to ensure you feel just a little bit spoilt. All guests are offered a range of breakfast options from Full English to full-vegetarian and en-suite rooms with free Wi-Fi and colour TV. It is also ideally placed to visit local sites and attractions, including Burghley which is within walking distance. (tel: 01780 482932)
£ from £75 per night inc breakfast
Where? 66 Scotgate, Stamford, PE9 2YD
Visit: stamfordlodge.co.uk
Rutland Terrace B&B
Rutland Terrace is a lovely and comfortable property in the market town of Stamford, within striking distance of Burghley. Warm and friendly hospitality is the highest priority. (tel: 07454171269)
£ from £70 per night inc breakfast
Where? 10 Rutland Terrace, Stamford, PE9 2QD
Visit: rutlandterracebandb.co.uk
Borderville Farm Guesthouse
Borderville Farm Guest House, just a couple of miles from Burghley, is an 18th-century Georgian farmhouse which has been updated to make a beautiful bed and breakfast. Built from local stone, is is tastefully furnished with all the modern amenities needed to make your stay happy and comfortable. (tel: 01780754765)
£ from £66.50 per night inc breakfast
Where? Ryhall Road, Stamford, PE9 4QN
Visit: bedandbreakfaststamford.org
The Dolphin Guesthouse
BThe Dolphin Guest House offers simple accommodation a few minutes walk from the heart of Stamford and within walking distance of Burghley. There are six double or twin and two single en-suite rooms with free Wi-Fi. (tel: 01780 757515)
£ from £55 per night inc breakfast
Where? 12 East Street, Stamford, PE9 1QD
Visit: thedolphinguesthouse.co.uk