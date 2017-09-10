How to get your hands on tickets for the BD National Dressage Championships

The LeMieux British Dressage National Dressage Championships take place next week (14-17 September), where the cream of the UK’s dressage competitors will gather all in one place.

The championships take place at Stoneleigh in Warwickshire, with national titles from prelim to grand prix up for grabs. It is a great opportunity to see your favourite horses and riders up close and personal and to shop ‘til you drop thanks to over 80 equestrian retailers.

On Saturday and Sunday, Olympic, World and European medallist Laura Tomlinson will share her top tips and dressage secrets in her LeMieux masterclass.

If you’re looking for something that little bit extra special, you can buy tickets to the ringside Nationals Pavilion, which is a good place to keep up on all the action while socialising and dining.

Plus, if you’re at the championships on Friday, be sure to go to the welcome party in the evening, where everyone is welcome.

Here’s how you can get your tickets and what you need to know about them…

Advanced ticket sales have closed, but tickets can be bought on the gate

Entry to the showground is by entrance ticket only. Once you have purchased your entrance ticket you can then choose whether to make use of the free uncovered ringside seating or upgrade your experience with a place in the Nationals Pavilion or by taking a covered grandstand seat sitting behind the judges in the LeMieux Arena at ‘C’.

Dogs are permitted on the show ground, but must be kept on a lead and under control at all times.

All attendees must retain their admission tickets as there will be random ticket checks within the show ground on entry to the arena seating.

Parking in the public car park is free of charge.

Gate ticket (admission)

Thurs/Fri: £18/adult; £11/child (aged 16 and under, children six and under go free)

Sat/Sun: £22/adult; £11/child

Grandstand seating (uncovered)

Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun: Free

Grandstand seating (covered) — these tickets do not gain access to the showground, they must be purchased in addition to an admission ticket

Thurs/Fri: £8

Sat/Sun: £12

Nationals Pavilion — these tickets do not gain access to the showground, they must be purchased in addition to an admission ticket

Thurs/Fri: £26

Sat: Sold out

Sun: £37

Keep up-to-date with all of the action from the National Dressage Championships by checking back to the Horse & Hound website throughout the show