6 bay beauties that we can’t stop thinking about

If you’re a sucker for a bay, take a look at this selection of horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Very enjoyable’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 13

Selling points: “Cookie has a great attitude towards his work. He is a super hunter, a real arm chair ride and he has great technique over a fence, jumping hunt jumps, hedges and rails. He has BE (British Eventing) evented and really enjoys doing working hunters, showjumping, dressage and cross-county. He is very well schooled on the flat and works in a natural outline. He would be a top class riding club horse and has been on pleasure rides and hunt rides and is very enjoyable jumping everything we come to. Cookie is very easy to do in and out of the stable and is good to shoe box and clip. He is excellent in heavy traffic and goes everywhere on his own or in company.”

2. ‘Has a great future’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “This Irish gelding has lovely bone, clean legs and correct movement. He was backed last autumn and is now jumping British Novice and discovery BD (British Dressage) and has had a little cross-country schooling and jumped everything first time including ditches and water. He hacks on his own and is good in traffic. He has an amazing front and is a super-comfortable ride on the flat, is progressing well with good lateral work and is very responsive to your leg. He is snaffle mouthed, is good to shoe, clip and load and is beautifully behaved when taken out.”

3. ‘Experienced grassroots horse’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 13

Selling points: “This is an ideal horse for those looking to compete at BE grassroots eventing or riding club. He is an easy ride and is well-schooled with lovely paces and a scopey jump. He has evented up to BE100 and has qualified for dressage and showjumping at the Pony Club championships and has also won working hunter classes. He has had a quiet couple of years but is now fit and ready to go for this season. He has hunted and hacks alone and in company.”

4. ‘Fabulous’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 13

Selling points: “This super horse has had a very successful showjumping career with a good record in Ireland jumping up to 1.35m classes. More recently he has been very successful in the show ring, winning numerous show hunter classes, and qualifying for the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) for middleweight and amateurs in 2016 and 2017, and was reserve champion at Perth Show in 2017. He is a lovely light and responsive ride with an expressive trot and armchair canter. He would suit an amateur or young rider looking to jump bigger classes, or equally would suit a showing home. A genuinely multi-talented horse who will give his next rider lots of fun and success.”

5. ‘Smart and athletic’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “This beautiful mare has been produced slowly and has all of the right attributes to be a top class event horse. With her previous owner she competed in two BE90 classes, placing fourth in her second outing in 2017. Lottie has an extravagant trot and a good canter. She is athletic and covers the ground. She has plenty of wow-factor and will produce a very smart test at top level in time to come. She is bold and particularly careful. She loves her jumping and has plenty of scope with a great hind leg over a fence. Although slightly green at times, she is ready to start the 2018 event season, gain experience, mileage and excel up the grades. She would be an exciting mare for any professional to add to their string with plenty of talent and potential for the future.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

