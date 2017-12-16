6 bay beauties that we can’t stop thinking about

If you’re a sucker for a bay, take a look at this selection of horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘World class potential’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “Vancouver Volo is something quite special with a dam line that means he is a guaranteed prospect for top sport. With cool, calm carefulness and a flexible, athletic jump, he always tries his best and concentrates on the job in hand. He has jumped at a handful of shows and is ready to develop his career more. With the growing costs of educated horses, this is a unique opportunity to purchase a raw diamond.”

2. ‘Quality’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “Duke has competed successfully up to BE100 and intermediate Pony Club (PC) teams including championships. He has recently competed BS (British Showjumping) on a ticket, jumping British novice and discovery and won at arena eventing. He is easy to do in all ways, will hack alone or in company and is used to heavy traffic and farm machinery. A very versatile horse who is only for sale due to rider’s university commitments.”

3. ‘Striking’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 13

Selling points: “This smart gelding is by Faldo. He has 52 BE points, 56 foundation points and 110 BD points. He is very eye-catching in the dressage arena and a cross-country machine — very bold and honest. He has the ability to open his stride and travel very easily (could be a good team chase horse). He is kind-natured, good to do in all ways and hacks alone or in company. He can be sharp so isn’t a novice ride. Very sad sale due to bereavement.”

4. ‘Super young horse’

Height: 15.3hh

Gender: mare

Age: four

Selling points: “This mare is by Primitive Faerie Tale and has a lovely temperament. She is easy to do and is very bold and trainable. She is currently jumping a small course of coloured poles including planks and fillers. Her flat work is coming along nicely and she has three basic, correct paces. She hacks out around the farm on her own and she is also good on the road and isn’t fazed by traffic. She has been cross-country schooling, proving very bold and she will certainly make someone a great little event or top class riding club mare.”

5. ‘Top class’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “This Hanoverian gelding is by Christ out of a Royal Blend mare. He has three fantastic paces, an excellent hind leg and he is very rideable — he always wants to please and is a very quick learner. He is a people person, loves cuddles and being fussed and groomed. He is fine to load and I have travelled to shows with him on my own. He has just started to hack around the farm. He is green for his age and takes confidence from his rider. He would ideally suit a competitive small rider looking for an unspoilt young dressage horse to enjoy training up the levels.”

