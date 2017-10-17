Barefoot versus shoes: what’s the verdict?

“No foot, no horse,” says one of the oldest clichés in the equestrian world.

It’s cliché because it’s true. No one doubts that soundness starts from the ground up, but the approach to perfect hoof health has become contentious, at times even a combative discussion between shoeing the horse or keeping it barefoot.

The barefoot approach

Horse & Hound spoke to Nick Hill and Ralitsa Grancharova, a natural hoof care practitioner and veterinarian, respectively, based in Bulgaria. As well-regarded experts in barefoot trimming and holistic horse care, they travel regularly to the UK.

Nick says: “The main reason [that I do barefoot] was that I saw the amount of damage done to the horses by the application of nailed on metal shoes, both by myself and other farriers, after observing the effects on movement, sensitivity, break up and weakening of the hoof capsule.”

Nick and Ralitsa contend that shoes alter the natural movement of the horse, inhibiting the blood circulation in the hoof.

Ralitsa explains: “Because they impede the natural gait of the equine and the physiology and function of the hoof, shoes can lead to an imbalanced hoof that cannot respond adequately to the terrain and can therefore be a predisposing factor for lameness.”

When asked if shoes provide protection and support, Nick and Ralitsa point out that hoof boots are useful for transitioning horses. Then Ralitsa poses the question, “If a horse can cope with the weight of the rider only if it carries shoes, should that horse be ridden at all?”

The traditional approach

Graham McBurney, a farrier in Ayrshire, has a diametrically opposed view.

“In recent years there has been a number of studies and scientific research proving that certain types and styles of shoeing can help conformation issues,” he says. He calls the claim that shoes change how the foot hits the ground “totally false”.

He explains: “A good farrier will assess the horse in walk and trot and will aim to achieve level footfall. We can trim the foot a certain way and we can position a shoe to achieve this. In my opinion level footfall is the the most important part of shoeing a horse.”

Shoes and boots prevent excessive wear on the hoof, and he adds that corrective shoeing can treat an array of problems, “like acute and chronic laminitis, sidebone, ringbone, navicular syndrome, pedal fractures, hoof wall resections, spavin and the list goes on”. He also contends that correctly fitted shoes do not damage the foot.

The research

Both sides have valid arguments, and there is science that seems to support both sides.

Two studies from the University of Queensland of feral horses in New Zealand and Australia showed foot pathology in more than half the animals surveyed, including navicular and chronic laminitis, suggesting modelling hoof care of domestic horses on feral populations isn’t a panacea for everything.

Another study by Dr. Hilary Clayton at Michigan State University showed improvement in hoof health and morphology when seven barefoot school horses were trimmed “with a technique that levelled the hoof to the live sole, lowered the heels, levelled the toe, and rounded the peripheral wall”. But horses, unlike mice and university students, are difficult to work with in a lab setting so all the studies have been of small populations.

No studies have established direct causation between foot morphology — with or without shoes — and injury, so horse owners have to sift through anecdote, opinion, and of course, whatever keeps their horse sound. Wondering how they are making those decisions, H&H spoke to the the owners of upper level equine athletes in dressage and endurance.

