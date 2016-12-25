Bare bottom alert! 9 moments when things didn’t quite go to plan in 2016

The H&H photographers were on hand to capture those moments when things didn't quite to plan — as well as the hair-raising occasions that had us reaching for a hip flask...
Chris Eaton sees the funny side after landing in a hedge whilst out with the Berkeley
Credit: © Hamish Mitchell 2016
A streaker wriggles out of a tackle before the Cheltenham Foxhunter Chase
Credit: Bill Selwyn
Unowhatimeanharry fluffs the last before winning his fifth race in a row, the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham
Credit: Bill Selwyn and Stephen Sparkes
Lost horse: Emily Fleming has some ground to make up after a tumble
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Carl Hester tries to keep a lid on Nip Tuck’s spookiness at Rio
Credit: Peter Nixon
Edward Jones is feeling confident with the Radnor and West Hereford hunt
Credit: Trevor-Meeks-Photography.co.uk
Katie Walsh keeps smiling after being unseated in the Grand National
Credit: Bill Selwyn and Stephen Sparkes
Living dangerously, but Zara Tindall completes Badminton in 23rd place
Credit: Peter Nixon
Ukraine’s Fine Fleur Du Marais struggles over an Olympic parallel in Rio
Credit: Peter Nixon