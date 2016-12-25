Bare bottom alert! 9 moments when things didn’t quite go to plan in 2016

The H&H photographers were on hand to capture those moments when things didn't quite to plan — as well as the hair-raising occasions that had us reaching for a hip flask...

1 /9 Chris Eaton sees the funny side after landing in a hedge whilst out with the Berkeley Credit: © Hamish Mitchell 2016

2 /9 A streaker wriggles out of a tackle before the Cheltenham Foxhunter Chase Credit: Bill Selwyn

3 /9 Unowhatimeanharry fluffs the last before winning his fifth race in a row, the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham Credit: Bill Selwyn and Stephen Sparkes

4 /9 Lost horse: Emily Fleming has some ground to make up after a tumble Credit: Trevor Meeks

5 /9 Carl Hester tries to keep a lid on Nip Tuck’s spookiness at Rio Credit: Peter Nixon

6 /9 Edward Jones is feeling confident with the Radnor and West Hereford hunt Credit: Trevor-Meeks-Photography.co.uk

7 /9 Katie Walsh keeps smiling after being unseated in the Grand National Credit: Bill Selwyn and Stephen Sparkes

8 /9 Living dangerously, but Zara Tindall completes Badminton in 23rd place Credit: Peter Nixon