Farewell to ‘one of the greatest horses in history’: celebrating Baloubet du Rouet in pictures

The showjumping world has said goodbye to one its biggest talents, following the news that Baloubet du Rouet has died at the age of 28.

The Selle Francais son of Galoubet A x Starter was bred in France by Louis Fardin and originally produced through young horse classes in France by Nelson Pessoa, with whom he also competed at the 1998 World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Rome, finishing 11th. But it was at the end of that year that his son Rodrigo took the reins, and the pair were launched into the spotlight.

They scored a hat-trick of World Cup victories, reigning from 1998-2000 — the only horse-rider combination to achieve such a feat — and narrowly missing out on a fourth by finishing second in 2001.

We take a look back at the star in action…