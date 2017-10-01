Bag yourself a bargain with one of these horsey homes

1. Appletree House, Cumbria





For you: an attractive stone-built house at the head of the Eden Valley, with beautiful rural views. There is spacious accommodation, including a 40ft sitting room and there are five bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in-wardrobe. Outside the house are generous lawned gardens, featuring a large ornamental pond.

For the horses: a paddock of about 1.75 acres and a large agricultural building with scope to build stables. There is ample parking at the rear of the house.

What’s the damage? £449,000

Agent: Hayward Tod

Telephone: 01228 810300

Visit: haywardtod.co.uk

2. Haiths Farm, Lincolnshire





For you: a six bedroom Grade-II listed detached farmhouse with a driveway with two accesses from the road, which sweeps across the front of the property and provides ample parking. The gardens wrap around the property and there is a brick-built store with a coal bunker and power in the grounds.

For the horses: there are three acres of paddocks, with 10 further acres available by separate negotiation. There is also the opportunity to create a separate access along the side of the garden for the paddock.

What’s the damage? £400,000

Agent: Hunters Louth

Telephone: 01507 601633

Visit:hunters.com

3. East Stonefolds, Northumberland





For you: a Grade II-listed Northumbrian stone-built farmhouse with four bedrooms, and various period features, such as flagstone flooring, traditional wooden doors and period fireplaces. Views include Hadrian’s Wall and the Greenlee Lough National Nature Reserve.

For the horses: the steading buildings, all with slate tiled roofing, provide two stables with additional loft space; pigsty, hay barn, and additional stores. Set in just under an acre.

What’s the damage? £425,000

Agent: Finest Properties

Telephone: 01434 622234

Visit: finestproperties.co.uk

4. Treviades Manor Farm Bungalow, Cornwall





For you: a spacious five-bedroom house situated in a woodland area with three reception rooms, a study area and laundry room. Outside is an orchard, vegetable garden and gardens to the front and rear of the property.

For the horses: there is around 3.5 acres of grazing land for the horses, with two field shelters. There is also a timber workshop and a garage.

What’s the damage? £445,000

Agent: Millerson

Telephone: 01326 311666

Visit: millerson.com

