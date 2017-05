As always, the first trot-up at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials provided a catwalk for riders to express their individual style — or show off their sponsors' kit. Check out some of the looks below…

1 /13 Andrew Hoy and The Blue Frontier Andrew wore a matching green tie and shoes — the rumour is his footwear is handmade in different colours for each event… Credit: All pictures by Peter Nixon

2 /13 Hannah Sue Burnett and Harbour Pilot The US rider teamed a long coat with over-the-knee boots

3 /13 Nicola Wilson and Annie Clover The London 2012 British team silver medallist sported a green leather jacket and matching two-tone shoes

4 /13 Emily Gilruth and Topwood Beau Poor Emily suffered a fashion malfunction when she lost one shoe on the way up the runway and the other on the return leg

5 /13 Nicky Roncoroni and Stonedge British rider Nicky looked stylish in a military-style jacket and long boots

6 /13 Camilla Speirs and Portersize Just A Jiff Irish rider Camilla was rocking the bling on her outfit

7 /13 Pietro Sandei and Mouse We love a man in uniform…

8 /13 Kathryn Robinson and Let It Bee A fedora trimmed with feathers was the statement item in the Canadian rider’s outfit

9 /13 Claas Romeike and Cato 60 The young German rocked a bow tie

10 /13 Gemma Tattersall and Arctic Soul Gemma wore a tweed jacket and short skirt combo, with braided hair

11 /13 Becky Woolven and Charlton Down Riverdance Badminton debutante Becky mixed her colours with a pink jacket and green trousers

12 /13 Ingrid Klimke and Horseware Hale Bob OLD The German paired up a colourful skirt and purple tights