Getting our head around the weather forecast for this week’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials might not be quite as important for us as it is for the top riders who’ll be tackling the four-star, but it’s still nice to know whether it’s going to be a wellies or suncream kind of year. Or if in true British fashion the conditions will go from Arctic to Egyptian within a matter of hours, and we’ll need to pack everything we own…

Thursday 3 May: dressage day one

10am

Weather: light cloud

Temperature: 9°C

Chance of rain: 8%

Wind speed: 7mph

1pm

Weather: light cloud

Temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 9%

Wind speed: 9mph

7pm

Weather: light cloud

Temperature: 11°C

Chance of rain: 3%

Wind speed: 10mph

Friday 4 May: dressage day two

10am

Weather: light cloud

Temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 4%

Wind speed: 7mph

1pm

Weather: light cloud

Temperature: 14°C

Chance of rain: 2%

Wind speed: 7mph

7pm

Weather: light cloud

Temperature: 15°C

Chance of rain: 2%

Wind speed: 8mph



Saturday 5 May: cross-country day

10am

Weather: light cloud

Temperature: 13°C

Chance of rain: 4%

Wind speed: 5mph

1pm

Weather: light cloud

Temperature: 15°C

Chance of rain: 2%

Wind speed: 7mph

7pm

Weather: light cloud

Temperature: 16°C

Chance of rain: 2%

Wind speed: 7mph

Sunday 6 May: showjumping day

10am

Weather: sunny intervals

Temperature: 14°C

Chance of rain: 4%

Wind speed: 7mph

1pm

Weather: sunny intervals

Temperature: 17°C

Chance of rain: 2%

Wind speed: 8mph

7pm

Weather: sunny intervals

Temperature: 17°C

Chance of rain: 2%

Wind speed: 7mph



Weather data from BBC weather. Information correct at the time of publication.

Don’t miss our Badminton preview issue out now (26 April 2018) with an exclusive course walk with Mary King. Our full report will be published in the 10 May 2018 issue of Horse & Hound magazine