What will the weather be like for Badminton Horse Trials 2018?

Madeleine Silver
Crowd of spectators in front of Badminton house
Getting our head around the weather forecast for this week’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials might not be quite as important for us as it is for the top riders who’ll be tackling the four-star, but it’s still nice to know whether it’s going to be a wellies or suncream kind of year. Or if in true British fashion the conditions will go from Arctic to Egyptian within a matter of hours, and we’ll need to pack everything we own…

Thursday 3 May: dressage day one

10am
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 9°C
Chance of rain: 8%
Wind speed: 7mph

1pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 9%
Wind speed: 9mph

7pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 11°C
Chance of rain: 3%
Wind speed: 10mph

Friday 4 May: dressage day two

10am
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 4%
Wind speed: 7mph

1pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 14°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 7mph

7pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 15°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 8mph

Saturday 5 May: cross-country day

10am
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 13°C
Chance of rain: 4%
Wind speed: 5mph

1pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 15°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 7mph

7pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 16°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 7mph

Sunday 6 May: showjumping day

10am
Weather: sunny intervals
Temperature: 14°C
Chance of rain: 4%
Wind speed: 7mph

1pm
Weather: sunny intervals
Temperature: 17°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 8mph

7pm
Weather: sunny intervals
Temperature: 17°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 7mph

Weather data from BBC weather. Information correct at the time of publication.

