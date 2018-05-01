Getting our head around the weather forecast for this week’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials might not be quite as important for us as it is for the top riders who’ll be tackling the four-star, but it’s still nice to know whether it’s going to be a wellies or suncream kind of year. Or if in true British fashion the conditions will go from Arctic to Egyptian within a matter of hours, and we’ll need to pack everything we own…
Thursday 3 May: dressage day one
10am
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 9°C
Chance of rain: 8%
Wind speed: 7mph
1pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 9%
Wind speed: 9mph
7pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 11°C
Chance of rain: 3%
Wind speed: 10mph
Friday 4 May: dressage day two
10am
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 4%
Wind speed: 7mph
1pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 14°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 7mph
7pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 15°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 8mph
Saturday 5 May: cross-country day
10am
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 13°C
Chance of rain: 4%
Wind speed: 5mph
1pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 15°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 7mph
7pm
Weather: light cloud
Temperature: 16°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 7mph
Sunday 6 May: showjumping day
10am
Weather: sunny intervals
Temperature: 14°C
Chance of rain: 4%
Wind speed: 7mph
1pm
Weather: sunny intervals
Temperature: 17°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 8mph
7pm
Weather: sunny intervals
Temperature: 17°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 7mph
Weather data from BBC weather. Information correct at the time of publication.
Don’t miss our Badminton preview issue out now (26 April 2018) with an exclusive course walk with Mary King. Our full report will be published in the 10 May 2018 issue of Horse & Hound magazine