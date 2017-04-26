If you can’t make it to the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials (3-7 May, 2017) this year, there is good news because all phases are going to be available to watch thanks to Badminton’s livestream, which will be available here on HorseandHound.co.uk, as well as via Badminton’s own website.

In addition the BBC will be providing coverage of the cross-country and the final showjumping rounds as usual for UK viewers. Meanwhile, our on-site reporters will be updating our Badminton microsite throughout each day to keep you the up to date with the stories behind the action. Find out below how you can follow the action from the comfort of your sofa.

Badminton Horse Trials TV coverage 2017

Watching in the UK

Wednesday 3 May – 4.30pm-5.45pm – live footage of the first horse inspection followed by Mitsubishi Motors Cup presentations (6pm) available on Badminton’s livestream on HorseandHound.co.uk

Thursday 4 May – 9am-5pm – Live footage of every test during the day’s dressage action, plus the lunchtime dressage demo available on Badminton’s livestream on HorseandHound.co.uk

Friday 5 May – 9am-5pm – Live footage of every test during the day’s dressage action, plus the lunchtime dressage demo available on Badminton’s livestream on HorseandHound.co.uk

Saturday 6 May: 11.30am-5pm live cross-country on BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website. The Badminton livestream will not be available to UK viewers on cross-country day

Sunday 7 May: the final horse inspection on Sunday morning, the majority of showjumping phase (excluding the final few rounds of the highest placed riders) and the prize giving will all be available via the Badminton Livestream on HorseandHound.co.uk

Sunday 7 May: UK viewers can watch cross-country highlights followed by the live finale of the showjumping 2pm – 4pm on BBC2 and via the BBC Sport website

Watching outside the UK only (all times BST)



Wednesday 3 May – 4.30pm-5.45pm – live footage of the first horse inspection followed by Mitsubishi Motors Cup presentations (6pm) available on Badminton’s livestream

Thursday 4 May – 9am-5pm – Live footage of every test during the day’s dressage action, plus the lunchtime dressage demo available on Badminton’s livestream

Friday 5 May – 9am-5pm – Live footage of every test during the day’s dressage action, plus the lunchtime dressage demo available on Badminton’s livestream

Saturday 6 May – 11.30am-5pm – Live coverage of all cross-country rounds can be watched in the Netherlands, Sweden and Australia on H&C Play, while the rest of the world (excluding the UK audience: see details above) can watch via Badminton’s livestream

Sunday 7 May – Viewers based outside UK can watch the entire day, including all showjumping rounds, the final horse inspection and prize giving via the Badminton Livestream (see above for UK viewers)

Recorded programming on demand



A watch again service will be available post event for viewers anywhere in the world on Badminton’s YouTube channel

Join us online

Visit www.horseandhound.co.uk/tag/badminton-horse-trials for all the latest news from our team of reporters working on site at the event. The website will be kept up to date with course pictures, twice daily reports and video interviews from top riders, plus blogs from our Badminton first-timers throughout the event.

