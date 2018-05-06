Badminton Horse Trials: take a walk around the 2018 showjumping course

Today (6 May) is showjumping day at the 2018 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials.

Horses and riders have already completed their dressage and taken on Eric Winter’s influential cross-country track.

Now 13 fences — involving 16 jumping efforts over a distance of 515 meters — stand between them and their Badminton completion.

Kelvin Bywater is the showjumping course designer and has included two water trays in this year’s course at fences 11 and 13.

Fences are a maximum of 1.30 meters and will receive one penalty for every second over the optimum time of 83 seconds.

The final 20 riders will jump in reverse order from 2pm this afternoon.

Take a look at the course below and see what the riders will face

Fence one



Fence two



Fence three



Fence four



Fence 5



Fence 6



Fence 7ab





Fence 8



Fence 9



Fence 10



Fence 11



Fence 12abc







Fence 13



