Badminton Horse Trials: take a walk around the 2018 showjumping course

Today (6 May) is showjumping day at the 2018 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials.
Horses and riders have already completed their dressage and taken on Eric Winter’s influential cross-country track.
Now 13 fences — involving 16 jumping efforts over a distance of 515 meters — stand between them and their Badminton completion.
Kelvin Bywater is the showjumping course designer and has included two water trays in this year’s course at fences 11 and 13.
Fences are a maximum of 1.30 meters and will receive one penalty for every second over the optimum time of 83 seconds.
The final 20 riders will jump in reverse order from 2pm this afternoon.
Take a look at the course below and see what the riders will face
Fence one
Fence two
Fence three
Fence four
Fence 5
Fence 6
Fence 7ab
Fence 8
Fence 9
Fence 10
Fence 11
Fence 12abc
Fence 13
Check back later for more news from Badminton Horse Trials.
Our bumper 24-page Badminton report will be in our 10 May issue, including opinion from Oliver Townend, Mark Phillips and Peter Storr.