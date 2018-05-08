Badminton 2018: an inspirational winner, emotional farewells and a heatwave

Five days of high drama, emotion and nail-biting sport. How is the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials already over for another year?

With temperatures reaching 23°c in Gloucestershire over the weekend, the lake looked too tempting…

… and the canine spectators didn’t hold back either

Dressed to impress: Paul Tapner goes all out for the first horse inspection

Pure excitement: Lissa Green, daughter of six-time Badminton champion Lucinda, finishes her dressage test on a score of 35.8, before going clear cross-country aboard Hollyfield II the following day

Celeb spotting: Jennifer Saunders shows her support for equine charity The Brooke

Crowd pleaser: Andrew Nicholson and Nereo enter the arena after going clear cross-country. The following day the gelding was sent to the holding box at the final veterinary inspection and Andrew made the decision to withdraw him from the competition, and retire him from top-level competition in front of a cheering crowd

Out with a bang: Ben Hobday calls time on ‘supercob’ Mulrys Error’s four-star career after this year’s competition

Cloudless skies: spectators crane to get a view of the trot up on Sunday

Girl power: Jonelle Price, the first female winner since 2007, lifts the iconic trophy after victory aboard her mare Classic Moet

… and proud husband Tim watches on

Stars of the future? Young followers of the Duke of Beaufort’s take to the main arena for the hound parade

Do we have to wait a whole year to bask in this view again?

Don’t miss this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (10 May 2018) for our full report and analysis from Badminton Horse Trials 2018

For all the latest equestrian news and reports don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine out every Thursday