Staying on the campsite at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials is a great way to experience the four-star event in May. Here we bring you all you need to know about Badminton Horse Trials camping and how you can make the most of it

Where is the caravan park?

The caravan park is located to the south of the main Badminton site, opposite the main entrance.

How far is it from the main showground?

It is approximately a five-minute walk to the main showground.

How much does it cost?

Costs of camping vary, depending on the size of pitch you wish to reserve. You are allowed to stay in a caravan, motorhome, horsebox or a tent, and each camping ticket includes admission to the public car park plus two campsite/personal admission badges.

Standard pitch (7m frontage x 8m depth) — £240

Small pitch (4m frontage x 5m depth) — £180

Additional campsite season (whole event) public car pass — £30

Additional campsite/personal admission (whole event) badge — £57

If your tent or vehicle is larger than a standard or small pitch, please telephone the box office for prices and special arrangements (01454 218375).

Fancy something different?

If a standard tent doesn’t float your boat, maybe glamping will interest you?

‘Suitehuts’ can offer an assortment of boutique event accommodation (call: 07973 897977) or ‘Tangerine Fields’ can supply a range of pre-erected, fully equipped, spacious tents. See tangerinefields.co.uk for full details.

Can I bring my dog?

Yes, but they must be kept on leads at all times and you are required to clean up after your dog too. It is worth noting that dogs are not permitted into the main arena grandstands, the Badminton members’ enclosure nor any restaurant.

When can I arrive?

The caravan park opens on Tuesday 1 May, and all caravans must have left the site by midday on Monday 7 May.

What facilities are on offer?

The site provides water facilities, lavatories, showers and rubbish disposal. There are no electrical hook-ups or public telephones. There is a shop in the village which is a grocers and off-licence and also stocks camping gas and newspapers. A butcher and fish and chip van both visit the site daily and there is also a Calor Gas and Camping Gaz compound on site with daily deliveries.

Are BBQs permitted?

Yes, but the barbeque grill must stand off the ground, to avoid singeing the grass. Campfires are not permitted.

What about going out for food and drink?

There are a number of good pubs and restaurants in the area surrounding Badminton, but obviously a great place for food is within the Badminton showground with a huge range of options available. Come the evening, there is an excellent bar, with a party atmosphere, situated next to The Lake, and there is always a good party here after the cross-country on Saturday.

For tickets and further information about camping at Badminton, visit: badminton-horse.co.uk

Keep up to date with all the news in the run-up to Badminton Horse Trials on Horseandhound.co.uk