Badminton Horse Trials 2017: please can we do it all again?

Madeleine Silver

Here at Horse & Hound HQ we're suffering from a serious bout of Badminton Withdrawal Syndrome. But after five days of high drama, thrills and plenty of spills, we challenge anyone not to feel a little flat. Don't miss our huge 25-page report to re-live all the action in this week's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (11 May 2017)

