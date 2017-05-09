Badminton Horse Trials 2017: please can we do it all again?

Here at Horse & Hound HQ we're suffering from a serious bout of Badminton Withdrawal Syndrome. But after five days of high drama, thrills and plenty of spills, we challenge anyone not to feel a little flat. Don't miss our huge 25-page report to re-live all the action in this week's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (11 May 2017)

1 /11 The champ: 17-year-old Nereo holds his head high with Andrew Nicholson after taking the title Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /11 Worth the wait: ‘It’s one hundred times a better feeling to win this than anywhere else,’ said Andrew Nicholson after winning the title after 33 years of trying Credit: Tony Parkes

3 /11 With 81 competitors going cross-country on Saturday, the officials are kept busy Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

4 /11 Taxi! Alice Naber-Lozeman and ACSI Harry Belafonte launch into the water Credit: Fiona Crawford

5 /11 A tongue out at the judges or a face of concentration from the runner up Michael Jung? Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

6 /11 Taking a breather: a rare pause in the action for these fence judges on cross-country day Credit: Hamish Mitchell

7 /11 Scores on the doors: the dressage results after day two are hand written on the score board Credit: Getty Images

8 /11 Time out: Nicola Wilson’s ride Annie Clover ahead of her dressage test Credit: Getty Images

9 /11 Lights, camera, action: Sarah Ennis’ Horseware Stellor Rebound doesn’t seem too sure about the set up Credit: Peter Nixon

10 /11 How high? Germany’s Claas Romeike and Cato 60 take a flying leap on to the Outlander Bank Credit: Peter Nixon