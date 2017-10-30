13 wow-factor autumn hunting pictures to inspire you

With opening meets taking place across the country, we take a look back at some memorable autumn hunting moments from 2017: think misty mornings, technicolour sunrises and stubble fields worthy of an oil painting...
The hunt: New Forest Foxhounds
The story: “This is a September morning with the New Forest Hounds looking towards Ipley, watching hounds in the gorse below. I am standing with our joint master Dr Graham Ferris MFH who is on his beautiful horse Lucy. I am on my New Forest pony Applewitch Zodiac. Glorious sunrise!” — Caroline Hawthorne
The hunt: Zetland
The story: “This is my daughter Sophie Richardson, aged five, riding her Shetland pony Hedderwick Tara with her best buddy Jack Madden, also aged five, riding his Welsh pony Waitwith Jubilee” — Jane Richardson
The hunt: Yorkshire Farmers Bloodhounds
The story: Joanne and Dolly enjoying a morning out autumn hunting
The hunt: North West Bloodhounds
The story: Megan Anderson pops a log at Charity Farm near Wigan, snapped by AJ Anderson
The hunt: Warwickshire
The story: Lucy Bell’s eventer Blue Saffron enjoys a change of scene
The hunt: Vine and Craven
The story: “This is Clare King and Lil Rockerfeller, grade two-winning hurdler and second in the 2017 Cheltenham Festival Stayers’ Hurdle, out with the Vine and Craven at Upper Herdswick Farm” — Clare Twemlow
The hunt: The Island Foxhounds
The story: The Island Foxhounds’ huntsman Paul Scallan in Wexford, Ireland, snapped by Barty O’Connor
The hunt: South Pembrokeshire
The story: The huntsman from the South Pembrokeshire is snapped by Emma Lomas, aboard Winston
The hunt: Quorn
The story: “This was a Quorn evening meet when I was visiting from Ireland. Beautiful sunset and a feeling I won’t forget” — Collette Keogh
The hunt: East Kent Hunt with West Street
The story: Hannah Daniels and her five-year-old mare Rosie enjoy a morning out
The hunt: Flint and Denbigh
The story: Dylan on Tonto and Emily on Rover make a perfect pair
The hunt: Coakham Bloodhounds
The story: Lily Patridge and her pony Owenvilla on flying form in the Kent countryside
The hunt: Tanatside
The story: “A very atmospheric sunrise looking across the stubble towards the Breidden Hill on the Shropshire/Powys border. It was taken through the ears of my horse Jack on the Tanatside’s first morning out in September” — Laura Hughes