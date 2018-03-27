Luxurious and innovative boots and breeches you’ll want to own *Promotion*

Promotional Feature with Ariat

If you are looking for the ultimate breech and boot combination, than Ariat can offer you a duo that is brimming with style, tradition and innovative technology.

Made in Italy, Ariat introduce to their tall boot collection the Divino, a brand new elegant boot which features artisanal tradition and innovative technology.

Made from sumptuous Italian calf leathers with classic design elements, the Divino exudes high-end quality and provides an exceptional aesthetic appearance, whilst also incorporating a number of evolutionary design features.

The hidden features of the boot ensure flawless comfort and performance and include a behind-the-knee mobility curve, for additional comfort in the riding position, elastic laces to reduce instep pressure and the use of Ariat’s exclusive ATS Luxe technology.

This technology brings together an exceptional blend of performance and luxury with rich leather and fine detailing. The perforated premium leather insole features a technical mesh layer for maximum breathability and comfort, while the full length anatomically engineered polyurethane footbed has cushioned arch support and a recessed heel pad for shock absorption and energy return, allowing foot fatigue to be a thing of the past. The ATS Luxe technology also has a lightweight composite forked shank for stability and a natural leather outsole with Duratread forefoot and heel taps for durability.

These top-of-line riding boots are designed with an elegant high Spanish topline with cuff and engraved logo, alongside a full length premium quality YKK coiled zip system with keeper to prevent sliding. Another unique element is the elasticised panel on the lateral side and oiled inner calf panel for extra grip whilst riding.

With an ultra-contoured fit through the ankle, the Divino includes all the classic design elements to make them stand out in a crowd, with the added extra of the boots undeniable elegance and luxury.

When spending time in the saddle alongside a pair of boots that can perform, a rider needs legwear which can help keep them comfortable and supported in all their activities. Ariat has developed its new Tri Factor Grip breeches, which utilise the innovative and flexible Hex Silicone Grip material for added stability in the saddle.

Made using a mid-weight stretch knit fabric, this technologically advanced design of legwear utilises a compressive fabric which is infused with Icefil cooling technology to help keep wearers cool, calm and collected and can reduce skin temperature by up to 3oC.

Packed with design features such as the innovative V3 Fit System at the waist for comfort, the unique Calf Fit System to provide a streamlined appearance and close contact feel under tall boots or chaps, Moisture Movement Technology to ensure breathability and Core Control Technology for a flattering and supportive fit – the Tri Factor Grip Breeches are the next level in equestrian performance wear and teamed with a pair of Divino boots offer a great combination of technology, style and performance.

The Divino are available in black in sizes 3 – 8.5 and are priced at RRP: £699.99. Available from April.

The Ariat Tri Factor Grip Breeches come in sizes 22 – 36, in regular and long lengths, in beige, navy or white. The full seat version is priced at £119.99 and the knee patch style is priced at £109.99. These breeches are available now.

For more information about Ariat’s extensive range of footwear and apparel visit www.ariat.com or follow Ariat on Facebook or Instagram.