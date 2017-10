They have been at the top of their game on the racecourse but how will the quartet of AP McCoy, John Francome, Peter Scudamore and Richard Dunwoody cope within the famous Olympia arena? The team received a ‘lesson’ from top showjumping trainer Graham Fletcher ahead of their appearance in the Markel Champions Challenge (15 December) — in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund — when they will go head-to-head against Frankie Dettori and his team of Flat jockeys.