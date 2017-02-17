AP McCoy almost a goner plus 8 other bits of horsey social media to make you smile

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some very orderly hounds to a sledging Olympian, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



Hounds, please!



Nick Skelton’s son catches 40 winks on a snazzy pillow on the way to the races



Defying the laws of gravity…

Nicola Wilson’s event horses take their training very seriously



We never thought we would see Michael Jung sledging, but here he is…



The wonderful former National Hunt superstar Balthazar King enjoying his retirement



A helping hand



Strap yourselves in!



And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

The latest guest rider on Jamie Osborne’s Twitter series #CheckTheBottle, where he lets Flat or former National Hunt jockeys ride ‘Spot’ over some fences up the gallops to check their nerves, has a bit of a near-miss…



