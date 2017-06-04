Andrew Nicholson in action — and more reasons to make a beeline for Bramham

Badminton and Burghley might be permanent fixtures in your diary, but we find out why you won't regret making the trip north to Equi-Trek Bramham next weekend (8-11 June 2017)

B is for…

Babyface. Bramham is home to the national under-25 eventing championship, sponsored by Bishop Burton. Last year Tom McEwen became the first person to take this title twice, but this time he is too old for the class and will ride in the regular CCI, on Joyride and Strike Smartly. Favourites for the under-25 title this time include Emily King (Dargun), David Doel (Chap) and Will Furlong (Collien P 2).

R is for…

Records. William Fox-Pitt is the big Bramham record-holder, having won the CCI3* seven times — in 1995 (Cosmopolitan II), 2003 (Wallow), 2005 (Mr Dumbledore), 2007 (Macchiato), 2008 (Navigator) and 2012/2013 (Chilli Morning). This year, William isn’t competing, so someone else will make their mark in the Equi-Trek CCI3*.

A is for…

Attacking riding. Ian Stark is in his eighth year as cross-country course-designer here. “I like to keep riders thinking forward, not pulling horses around,” he says. “Obviously they have to go up and down through the gears, but the track is very bold.” This year the CCI has a new route in the latter half of the course, which sends riders into the main water complex from a different direction. The mound in the middle of the water has been bulldozed, leaving a large single water span. “There’s a big rolltop on top of a steep bank in, then two birds’ nests on a related distance in the water, before a turn up a steep ramp to an angled swan,” says Ian.

M is for…

Money. The total prize-fund for the CCI3* is over £18,000 and the winner takes home £5,750.

H is for…

Hope Pastures. This is Bramham’s charitable partner this year, a small charity based in nearby Leeds which helps rescue, re-habilitate and re-home horses and donkeys.

A is for…

Andrew Nicholson. The New Zealander won the CCI3* here last year riding Libby Sellar’s Jet Set IV, on the rider’s first CCI appearance since his serious neck injury at Gatcombe 2015. It was Andrew’s third Bramham win, 10 years after his first. “All my wins here have been very special, but this one is quite unbelievable because I’ve been out for a bit and because of the predicament I was in for a while,” he said. This year, Andrew rides Byrnesgrove First Diamond and Swallow Springs in the CCI3*, plus Urma BK in the British Equestrian Trade Association CIC3*.

Continued below…

Liked this? You may also enjoy reading these articles…

