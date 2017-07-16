8 (very) unusual uses for your horsebox

Horseboxes don’t come cheap, which is why horse owners are getting creative with ways to make the investment worthwhile, discovers Andrea Oakes

1. Garage door repair business

The advertising slogans on the side may give away the fact that Penny Powell’s 3.5-tonne conversion is also used by her husband Mark for his garage door repair business. But it took her and her pure-bred Spanish mare, Arquera, to Royal Windsor this summer — and, as Penny points out, there are benefits to its dual-purpose nature.

“I book the horsebox in Mark’s diary when I want to take Arquera somewhere,” says Penny, who lives in East Sussex. “It’s always full of diesel and ready to go, so I never have to worry about a flat battery or seized brakes.”

2. Plants business

When Martyn Lewins’ trailer is not transporting his Irish draught gelding, Benny, to arena eventing competitions, the Ifor Williams HB511 becomes a stock wagon for his Derbyshire-based business.

“It’s just the job for plants — the ramp, height and length allow me to get four Dutch trolleys in and out very easily,” says Martyn, who runs Mill Hill Garden Centre and adjoining tack shop Bobbo Equestrian.

“I bought Benny last year and at 17hh he was too big for my old trailer, so I invested in a new one that’s also ideal for these heavy trolleys. I get some funny looks when I arrive at the wholesaler with a horsebox, but I can collect more than anyone else.”

Martyn’s business insurance takes care of any technicalities about use, which is a sticking point for many trying to make their transport multi-task.

4. Hermes deliveries

Sarah Black has also cleared this hurdle, reaching perhaps the ultimate nirvana by using her transport for work and play.

“I deliver parcels in it for Hermes [delivery company] as my job,” explains Sarah, who was a secondary school teacher until she was made redundant and took over part of her mum’s delivery round. “It’s a little Renault Master 3.5-tonne van, insured through Hermes for delivering, and carries around 60 parcels per day.”

A layer of straw is all that’s needed before Sarah loads up her 16.3hh sport horse Casper for eventing, and occasionally her 13.2hh Welsh pony Rueben for a beach trip.

“It does have ‘Horses in transit’ stickers all over it, though, so customers sometimes ask if that’s what I’m delivering,” adds Sarah, of County Durham.

5. Physiotherapist’s treatment room

Chartered physiotherapist Clare Howard’s Friesian gelding Amke travels by Equi-Trek trailer to dressage lessons and shows, but she can quickly convert the multi-purpose vehicle into a treatment room and tradestand for her business — The Balanced Rider.

“It has extra roof vents and windows to make it as light and airy as possible, plus heating, lighting and fans so that it can be used for rider physio for longer in the season,” explains Clare. “This also makes it more comfortable for Amke.”

6. Milking parlour

Sue Root has perhaps one of the most unusual uses for her horsebox, when not transporting her ponies.

“I pressure-wash it and use it as a milking parlour for my herd of goats,” she explains. “Twice a day the ladies trot up in there and are connected to the little milking machine. It’s perfect as I can keep it clean and pest free.”

7. Accommodation

Once the horses are unloaded into show stabling and any mess is swept away, even a trailer can be turned into comfortable accommodation.

Claire Shearer lays cream carpet in her trusty pink Ifor Williams 510, fits a gazebo to its side and pumps up an inflatable double bed.

“It’s ideal for staying over at events such as Balmoral and the Dublin Show,” she says. “We don’t yet have the funds for a luxury lorry and we prefer to be close to our horses in case anything happens, so we don’t stay in fancy accommodation.”

Continued below…