White socks and high knees: 9 wonderful Welsh ponies we saw last season

Versatile, cheeky and full presence, the Welsh pony is a delightful sight both in-hand and under saddle.

We celebrate 9 Welsh wonders who shone brightly in the show ring last year.

1. Springlane Prophet

You can’t help but stop and stare at the phenomenal chestnut Welsh section A stallion Springlane Prophet, who is owned by Mark and Liz Kilbey. By Lacy Buzbee, he was Welsh supreme at Hertfordshire County Show.

2. Tireinon Defender

Lauren Baker piloted her own typey Welsh section D gelding Tireinon Defender to head the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) junior ridden championship at NCPA Derbyshire.

3. Lynuck The Showman

Welshies were the order of the day at the 2018 Olympia Heritage final. Overall reserve champion was the top Welsh section C, the Caerneuadd Hywel son Lynuck The Showman, who was ridden on this occasion by Rebecca Penny for owner Lynn Scott.

4. Horeb Undeg

The Welsh section D broodmare Horeb Undeg, owned by G.J. Schofield of Osset was the lady to beat last season, notching up several breed championships and also taking the reserve supreme Cuddy rosette at the Great Yorkshire show.

5. Waxwing Penny Gold

David Blair and Tom Best of the Waxwing stud, Fife, collected the Welsh section B trophy followed by the female championship at the Royal Welsh with the palomino mare Waxwing Penny Gold. Penny Gold was a winner of the yearling class at the Royal Welsh in 2009 and also took reserve at the Royal Highland last term.

6. Gipsyville Flashman

With stand alone HOYS qualifiers available to all of the 12 native breeds, the Welsh section B Gipsyville Flashman beat off some stiff competition in the championship to claim the overall M&M title at the National Pony Society summer championships, under Talia Aristidou. The pair also won their respective open final at the RIHS in July.

7. Malby Mahyong

Welsh section A gelding Malby Mahyong ridden by Jessica Summers and led by sister Morgan came to our attention at the start of the season when they picked up the mini championship at NCPA Staffordshire. They also went on to claim a host of titles at Equifest.

8. Menai Cardi Llywd

The Jones family of the renowned Menai stud produced the home-bred dun Welsh D stallion Menai Cardi Llywd to take the overall Welsh in-hand tricolours at Pembrokeshire county show. Three weeks prior to this he picked up his HOYS ridden ticket at the Royal Welsh.

9. Popsters Joe Black



The then six-year-old home-produced Welsh section C gelding Popsters Joe Black scored an early HOYS junior ticket at the TSR spring show for Kimberly Bates, where the duo also claimed the junior championship and reserve supreme of show honours.

