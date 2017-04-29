9 reasons why your workplace is actually not dissimilar to your yard

Monday mornings can be pretty depressing, particularly if you’ve had a spectacular weekend out competing — or just mooching about with your horse. But comfort yourself with the thought that in many ways, your office isn’t that dissimilar to your yard. No really, it isn’t...

1. It’s 9am on a Monday and everyone’s a bit hyper and on edge after the weekend and not at all keen to get stuck into the weekly catch-up meeting. Don’t worry, though. Once they’re working hard, they’ll soon settle.

2. The queue for the photocopier is worse than hanging around the warm-up arena waiting for your turn on the practice jumps.

3. The girl that sits next to you has a spectacularly messy desk and despite your disapproving glares and occasional pointed tuts, her paperwork is always spilling onto yours. And you’re sure it was her who borrowed your stapler and never gave it back. Reminds you of the messy one at the yard whose area in the tackroom looks like a bomb’s hit it – and whose ‘new’ fork looks suspiciously like your old one that went missing, now you come to think of it…

4. Then there’s the bossy know-it-all who insists on briefing you on the meeting you’re actually running, hinting that they could do it so much better. Reminds you of the yard know-it-all who always tells you how you should be riding your horse, and how you’re not looking after him properly, and what you should be feeding him – even though their horse is overweight and the last time anyone can remember them actually riding it was about 2009.

5. You don’t even want to say who the person at the yard who never washes their numnahs reminds you of at work. Let’s just say there’s a rush not to sit next to That Person at the annual work Christmas dinner.

6. Your boss’s new trousers are so tight that they could actually be jodhpurs. Ryan Gosling may be able to pull off the slim suit look, but it doesn’t work quite so well on a 50-something man with a paunch who buys all his clothes from M&S.

