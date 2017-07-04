10 mini-me ponies that will make you look twice

We'd excuse drivers for grinding to a halt to take a closer look at this collection of ‘mini-me’ ponies out on a hack, with their accompanying lookalike
‘This is my daughter Natalie Anderson riding Harry, a 16hh dark bay thoroughbred-cross and Honor Gartland riding Rolo, a 12.2hh dark bay Section B. Natalie got Rolo when she was 10-years-old and he was sold to Honor two years later. They met up by chance at a cross-country schooling event a few years later by which time she had Harry so we took this photo as we couldn’t get over the likeness.’ — Susan Anderson
‘This is me on my 17.2hh Shire X thoroughbred, Melody and my daughter Hannah, eight, on her Welsh Section C, LaLa. This was our first hack out together just under a year after I badly broke my leg mounting Melody at the exact spot we are at in the photo and I was airlifted to hospital. From the outset I had every intention of getting back on!’ — Emma Coward