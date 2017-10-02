8 showjumping competitions you would be mad to miss out on

If you’re looking for some showjumping o attend with your horse or pony, no matter which level you are competing at, take a look at this range of events on offer
Mini showjumping
Date: 7 October
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Details: “Classes from clear round cross poles and 30cm to 1m. Trophies to first-placed riders and medals to those in second and third. Rosettes to sixth.”
Enter now
Junior British Showjumping
Date: 7 October
Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen
Details: “Classes from clear round and 70cm pony open to foxhunter.”
Enter now
Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 7 October
Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop
Details: “A range of classes from clear round and 30cm to 95cm with junior and senior sections. Separate prize money for both sections and rosettes to sixth.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 8 October
Venue: Moutlon College Equestrian Centre, Northampton
Details: “A range of classes on offer from 50cm to 90cm.”
Enter now
Senior British Showjumping
Date: 10 October
Venue: Codham Park, Braintree
Details: “Classes from clear round and British Novice to 1.40m.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 14 October
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes from clear round cross poles and 45cm to 1.10m on request. Rosettes to sixth place.”
Enter now
British Showjumping
Date: 14 October
Venue: Bishop Burton College, Beverley
Details: “Classes from a novice championship qualifier and discovery to foxhunter and 1.20m open.”
Enter now
Winter showjumping series
Date: 14 October
Venue: Buryhill Competition Centre, Swindon
Details: “Classes from clear round and 30cm to 1m. £12 cash prizes for all first placed competitors for any class with six or more entries. Hot and cold drinks and snacks and bar available.”
Enter now
