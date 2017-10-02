8 showjumping competitions you would be mad to miss out on

If you’re looking for some showjumping o attend with your horse or pony, no matter which level you are competing at, take a look at this range of events on offer



Mini showjumping



Date: 7 October

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Details: “Classes from clear round cross poles and 30cm to 1m. Trophies to first-placed riders and medals to those in second and third. Rosettes to sixth.”

Enter now

Junior British Showjumping

Date: 7 October

Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen

Details: “Classes from clear round and 70cm pony open to foxhunter.”

Enter now

Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 7 October

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “A range of classes from clear round and 30cm to 95cm with junior and senior sections. Separate prize money for both sections and rosettes to sixth.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 8 October

Venue: Moutlon College Equestrian Centre, Northampton

Details: “A range of classes on offer from 50cm to 90cm.”

Enter now

Senior British Showjumping

Date: 10 October

Venue: Codham Park, Braintree

Details: “Classes from clear round and British Novice to 1.40m.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 14 October

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from clear round cross poles and 45cm to 1.10m on request. Rosettes to sixth place.”

Enter now

British Showjumping

Date: 14 October

Venue: Bishop Burton College, Beverley

Details: “Classes from a novice championship qualifier and discovery to foxhunter and 1.20m open.”

Enter now

Winter showjumping series

Date: 14 October

Venue: Buryhill Competition Centre, Swindon

Details: “Classes from clear round and 30cm to 1m. £12 cash prizes for all first placed competitors for any class with six or more entries. Hot and cold drinks and snacks and bar available.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings