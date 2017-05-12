8 reasons why we’re (very) excited about the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships

With the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships fast approaching (27-29 May) we explain why we just can’t wait for the event and why you should take the plunge and make a late entry this week before entries close for good on Saturday (13 May).

1. There’s a class for everyone

At the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships unaffiliated three-day event, there really is something for everyone. Classes range from 70cm to 1m, meaning that you can get involved in the event, whatever your level. The event will be as similar to an FEI short-format CCI as possible and will take place at Keysoe, a premier international competition centre in north Bedfordshire that boasts a full range of indoor and outdoor facilities.

2. The amazing experience

This exciting event is the ultimate challenge for horse and rider, combining the precision of dressage, the courage of cross-country and the skill of showjumping into one exhilarating championships spread across three days. The event offers riders the chance to experience an international atmosphere away from home, which is guaranteed to be a lot of fun.

3. It’s great practice if you want to step up a level or affiliate

If you and your horse have previously been enjoying unaffiliated one-day events, or are looking to try something new, then this is the event for you. What better way to challenge yourself than giving a three-day event a go?

4. You can get involved with the eventing community

The eventing community is well known for its fun and friendly outlook and this event provides the perfect chance to meet new people and forge life-long friendships. Who knows who you will park your lorry next to or be stabled alongside?

5. Your chance to win great prizes

A selection of amazing prizes from Horseware and Ariat are up for grabs. Rosettes will be awarded to the top 10 combinations in each class and mounted prize-givings will be held after each showjumping class ends.

6. The fabulous entertainment

Everyone is invited to a welcome drinks reception on Friday evening, and we hope you will join us for a hog roast and live band performance on Saturday evening before posing with some fun props at our Showtime Photo Booth on Sunday evening. A member of staff will be on hand to help you take professional-looking shots, share them to social media and take home your cool, personalised prints – the perfect keepsake after the championships.

7. You could feature in Horse & Hound magazine

As Horse & Hound will be reporting extensively throughout the event, we will invite the top three riders in each class to our on-site media hub to be photographed and interviewed by Horse & Hound reporters for both the magazine and website.

8. Late entries are still accepted

We are still accepting entries for the 70cm and 100cm classes, and entering this event couldn’t be simpler with Horse & Hound’s online event entry system Equo Events. Entries can be made quickly and easily at www.equoevents.co.uk/hheventingchamps.

For more information about hiring a photo booth from Showtime please visit showtimephotobooth.co.uk/choose-your-booth.

Entries close 13 May 2017.