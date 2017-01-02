8 events to help you jump into 2017

If you’re looking for some showjumping to get you into the swing of 2017, take a look at these events you need to enter this week
Unaffiliated evening showjumping
Date: 5 January
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring
Details: “Classes from clear round and 60cm to 1.10m. This competition starts at 6pm. Refreshments available.”
British Showjumping in Bedfordshire
Date: 5 January
Venue: Keysoe, Bedford
Details: “Classes from Newcomers to 1.35m.”
Friday night showjumping
Date: 6 January
Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop
Details: “Classes from 65cm to 95cm. There is a clear round to begin with ar 60cm. Open to both juniors and seniors.”
Senior BS in Northumberland
Date: 7 January
Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth
Details: “Classes from clear round and British Novice to 1.30m open.”
Junior British Showjumping in Gloucestershire
Date: 7 January
Venue: Moores Farm Equestrian Centre, Gloucestershire
Details: “Classes from clear round and 128cm Stepping Stones to 1.15m Members Cup.”
Senior and club BS in Wales
Date: 7 January
Venue: Tillyoch Equestrian, Peterculter
Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1.25m open. The cafe will be open and stabling and hook-ups are available.”
Willberry Wonder Pony showjumping
Date: 7 January
Venue: Berkshire College of Agriculture, Maidenhead
Details: “Classes from 50cm to 80-100cm top score. £500 will be donated to the Willberry Wonder Pony charity. The show will run under BS rules except that competitors will only be eliminated on a third refusal. All classes will be single phase. That means the second half of the course is timed and everyone jumps all the fences (unless they are eliminated). Rosettes to sixth place in all classes.”
BS in Staffordshire
Date: 8 January
Venue: Field House, Staffordshire
Details: “Classes from 80cm to Newcomers and 1.10m open.”
