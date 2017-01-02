8 events to help you jump into 2017

If you’re looking for some showjumping to get you into the swing of 2017, take a look at these events you need to enter this week

Unaffiliated evening showjumping



Date: 5 January

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “Classes from clear round and 60cm to 1.10m. This competition starts at 6pm. Refreshments available.”

Enter now

British Showjumping in Bedfordshire



Date: 5 January

Venue: Keysoe, Bedford

Details: “Classes from Newcomers to 1.35m.”

Enter now

Friday night showjumping



Date: 6 January

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “Classes from 65cm to 95cm. There is a clear round to begin with ar 60cm. Open to both juniors and seniors.”

Enter now

Senior BS in Northumberland



Date: 7 January

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Details: “Classes from clear round and British Novice to 1.30m open.”

Enter now

Article continues below...

Junior British Showjumping in Gloucestershire



Date: 7 January

Venue: Moores Farm Equestrian Centre, Gloucestershire

Details: “Classes from clear round and 128cm Stepping Stones to 1.15m Members Cup.”

Enter now

Senior and club BS in Wales



Date: 7 January

Venue: Tillyoch Equestrian, Peterculter

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1.25m open. The cafe will be open and stabling and hook-ups are available.”

Enter now

Willberry Wonder Pony showjumping



Date: 7 January

Venue: Berkshire College of Agriculture, Maidenhead

Details: “Classes from 50cm to 80-100cm top score. £500 will be donated to the Willberry Wonder Pony charity. The show will run under BS rules except that competitors will only be eliminated on a third refusal. All classes will be single phase. That means the second half of the course is timed and everyone jumps all the fences (unless they are eliminated). Rosettes to sixth place in all classes.”

Enter now

BS in Staffordshire



Date: 8 January

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Details: “Classes from 80cm to Newcomers and 1.10m open.”

Enter now