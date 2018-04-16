8 dressage shows you really don’t want to miss

If you want to show off your horse or pony’s moves, take a look at these affiliated and unaffiliated dressage competitions you need to enter



British Dressage



Date: 21 April

Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar

Details: “Affiliated classes from prelim to elementary which also include a selection of qualifiers.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated fun dressage

Date: 21 March

Venue: High Plains Equestrian Centre, Northumberland

Details: “There are intro, prelim and novice classes available to enter with hot and cold refreshments on offer.”

Enter now

British Dressage and unaffiliated dressage

Date: 22 April

Venue: Witham Villa Equestrian Centre, Leicester

Details: “Prelim and novice classes available with junior and senior sections and affiliated or affiliated options. Affiliated classes hold some summer and winter qualifiers.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 22 April

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Details: “This competition offers classes from intro to elementary including Trailblazers second rounds.”

Enter now

Team Quest and My Quest

Date: 22 April

Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from intro to novice with My Quest, My Quest under-21, Team Quest and Team Quest under-21 sections.”

Enter now

Come as you are evening dressage

Date: 26 April

Venue: Capricorn Equestrian Centre, Kent

Details: “Would you like to compete under more informal conditions? Our ‘come as you are’ dressage evenings are a chance for you to compete on a weekday and competition wear is not necessary. These events are designed to encourage everyone to compete. All classes are open to all with rosettes to sixth place. Classes available range from intro to medium.”

Enter now

British Dressage

Date: 27 April

Venue: Sheepgate Equestrian, Boston

Details: “Classes from prelim to inter I and freestyle prix st georges with a range of qualifiers including The Sheepgate Tack & Togs Championships 2018 and The Hickstead Masters League Finals 2018. Classes will run simultaneously on all-weather surfaces. There is also arena free time before each show day allowing competitors full use of all the competition arenas”

Enter now

British Dressage and unaffiliated dressage

Date: 29 April

Venue: Inchcoonans Competition & Livery Yard, Errol

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary with affiliated and unaffiliated options. Some affiliated classes hold qualifiers.”

Enter now

