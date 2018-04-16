8 dressage shows you really don’t want to miss

If you want to show off your horse or pony’s moves, take a look at these affiliated and unaffiliated dressage competitions you need to enter
British Dressage
Date: 21 April
Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar
Details: “Affiliated classes from prelim to elementary which also include a selection of qualifiers.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated fun dressage
Date: 21 March
Venue: High Plains Equestrian Centre, Northumberland
Details: “There are intro, prelim and novice classes available to enter with hot and cold refreshments on offer.”
Enter now
British Dressage and unaffiliated dressage
Date: 22 April
Venue: Witham Villa Equestrian Centre, Leicester
Details: “Prelim and novice classes available with junior and senior sections and affiliated or affiliated options. Affiliated classes hold some summer and winter qualifiers.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 22 April
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Details: “This competition offers classes from intro to elementary including Trailblazers second rounds.”
Enter now
Team Quest and My Quest
Date: 22 April
Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester
Details: “Classes from intro to novice with My Quest, My Quest under-21, Team Quest and Team Quest under-21 sections.”
Enter now
Come as you are evening dressage
Date: 26 April
Venue: Capricorn Equestrian Centre, Kent
Details: “Would you like to compete under more informal conditions? Our ‘come as you are’ dressage evenings are a chance for you to compete on a weekday and competition wear is not necessary. These events are designed to encourage everyone to compete. All classes are open to all with rosettes to sixth place. Classes available range from intro to medium.”
Enter now
British Dressage
Date: 27 April
Venue: Sheepgate Equestrian, Boston
Details: “Classes from prelim to inter I and freestyle prix st georges with a range of qualifiers including The Sheepgate Tack & Togs Championships 2018 and The Hickstead Masters League Finals 2018. Classes will run simultaneously on all-weather surfaces. There is also arena free time before each show day allowing competitors full use of all the competition arenas”
Enter now
British Dressage and unaffiliated dressage
Date: 29 April
Venue: Inchcoonans Competition & Livery Yard, Errol
Details: “Classes from intro to elementary with affiliated and unaffiliated options. Some affiliated classes hold qualifiers.”
Enter now
Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings